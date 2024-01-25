Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ross Norfolk’s men arrived amid a battle to complete a journey that started in the lowest tier of English Basketball. His side dazzled immediately, Connor Nelson and Victor Olarerin hitting three triples in a row.

The visitors couldn’t stop Hafeez Abdul and Daniel Johnson-Thompson impressing on an evening when Thunder were without Zaire Taylor, Jake Eynon and John Fairbairn through injury. Shots rained from just about every angle as the Rebels always seemed to find the free man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pick of the early battles was between two tricky guards as Tola Okiki and Victor Olarerin danced their way to the basket.

Worthing Thunder take on Essex Rebels | Picture: Gary Robinson

Ishmael Fontaine scored back-to-back threes as he provided the spark offensively. Very few individuals stand out for Essex and their teamwork shone, punishing Thunder as Tyreese Hudson, Rory Winter and Elias Poorman cashed in on a spell which grew the lead.

With two minutes remaining in the half, Thunder captain Abdul took over . His six points meant Thunder entered the half adrift by 14.

The score perhaps flattered to deceive but the man Thunder have come to count on offensively had come good again, combining with Joshua Palmer who assisted more than anyone on the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Thunder were perhaps lucky in the second, the third saw Abdul and Tyler Fairbairn provided six unanswered points, forcing a timeout from coach Norfolk.

Worthing Thunder take on Essex Rebels | Picture: Gary Robinson

The pair provided many highlights, the best being Fairbairn’s finely threaded touchdown pass acrobatically caught by Abdul. The 28-year-old finished brilliantly at the basket.

Only Ebuka Ekwegh and Elias Poorman kept Essex among the scoring. Palmer, in one of his best performances since his mid-season arrival, connected at the perimeter. The deficit was down to three points.

The fourth saw Tola Okiki convert Tom Ward’s steal before repaying the favour seconds later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pressure boiled over for the Rebels; Elias Poorman turned over two routine inbound passes. Essex doubled up on Hafeez Abdul, futile as he kept drawing fouls.

But Luke Busumbru stepped up and his quick reply to Tom Ward’s triple kept his side outside immediate danger just before Daniel Johnson-Thompson’s lay0up put Thunder within two.

Palmer’s stunning triple with three seconds on the clock kept them within two-points, only for Connor Nelson to secure victory at the line in a quarter of individual brilliance under intense pressure.

Although another narrow defeat, the performance screamed hope as Thunder chase a playoff berth.