They won 112-56 against London Lions and 116-69 versus Loughborough Rebels.

Both games were similar as Thunder’s new style of starting fast paid big dividends.

Scoring over 60 points in the first half twice in two days showed what an attacking force they are this term.

Worthing Thunder on the way to beating London Lions | Picture: Gary Robinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without Orlan Jackman on Saturday, Thunder’s all-out play gave the visitors no chance of causing an upset from first to last.

Thunder’s two Americans showed their class with brilliant displays but it was a total team effort on both days that showed what a squad they have at the Thunderdome.

Both in offence and defence they have a team who will be right up there with the best ever - and officials say if you've not seen them yet you are missing out.

On Saturday, in front of a very big crowd, Ronald Blain had his best outing in a Thunder shirt as he contributed a triple double (points, rebounds, assists) closely followed by David Moya, Hafeez Abdul, Tom Ward, Andre Arrisol, Veron Eze and everyone else who stepped on court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing Thunder take the plaudits after beating London Lions | Picture: Gary Robinson

The defence showed how important they are – limiting Lions to 21 points in the first half.

Against Loughborough, again the whole squad came together with this time Moya running the show.

The returning OJ showed what a class act he is, hitting big numbers (13 points) including eight from eight frees along with the filling of the stats sheet in limited minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again Thunder were in no mood to allow any chance of a shock result as they piled on the pressure.

Two great results put Thunder into the league's top spot after this first weekend - they know there is a long way to go but it is looking very good at this stage.

Thunder are at home to Reading Rockets this Saturday tipping at 7.30pm for another league game.

Before this there is a Division 3 game starting at 5pm. An added interest to this game is the return to the Thunder court of head coach Zaire Taylor kitting up for the lower-ranked side.

Advertisement Hide Ad