A league win away to Bradford Dragons and a cup semi-final loss to Derby Trailblazers made it a mixed weekend for Worthing Thunder – but means they can now concentrate on their league glory bid.

Thunder started the weekend with victory in Yorkshire against a strong Dragons team.

Trailing for the majority of the game, Thunder’s strong finish proved too much for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orlan Jackman put in another top display in offence and defence and with Andre, Veron and Ronald combining up front it was a good result for Thunder in their quest for title honours.

Worthing Thunder take on Derby Trailblazers in the national cup | Picture: Gary Robinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Less than 24 hours later Thunder took to the court in the National Cup semi-final against Derby Trailblazers.

Thunder started strongly as Hafeez Abdul hit the first ten points of the game to put the home side into an early lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thunder still held a slender lead at the halfway stage when it was 41-40.

The second half saw a revitalised Derby team hit back with top-rated moments from Malcolm Smith, Jase Harrison and Raheem May-Thompson in the third period to go into the final period with a ten-point lead at 61-51.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing Thunder take on Derby Trailblazers in the national cup | Picture: Gary Robinson

The final ten minutes saw Thunder hit back as they again raised their game to pull the game back to just a three-point deficit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just a couple of minutes to play a series of refereeing decisions went against Thunder and Derby held on for a close victory by 84-79.

Thunder had given their all in defeat but congratulations must go to the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hafeez led Thunder’s scorers and completed a double/double with 11 rebounds.

Andre, Ronald and David all had good games but unfortunately OJ suffered at the hands of over-zealous refereeing to foul out in the final period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat against Derby Trailblazers now leaves the way clear to concentrate on the league.

Derby and Hemel have to play each other twice so points will be dropped by one or both before the season ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad