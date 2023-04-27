Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing Thunder so close to play-off triumph – but Hemel Storm take it

Worthing Thunder narrowly missed out on victory in a memorable play-off final against Hemel Storm in Manchester.

By Dave Marshall
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST

At Basketball England's international arena the final was billed as the clash of the two best sides in the league.

Thunder had played Hemel Storm three times this season ,losing all three against a side with 40 wins from 40 matches in all competitions.

Storm were out to complete a 100 per cent record for the season – only the second time this had been done in 50 years of NBL history.

Worthing Thunder v Hemel Storm in the play-off final | Picture: Graham HodgesWorthing Thunder v Hemel Storm in the play-off final | Picture: Graham Hodges
Worthing Thunder v Hemel Storm in the play-off final | Picture: Graham Hodges

Thunder played their hearts out but in the end it was just too much for them against a magnificent Hemel Storm side.

The first quarter saw Thunder start playing a solid game, giving Hemel’s forwards little time on the ball.

Great defensive performances by OJ, Andre and Tom saw a close first 10 minutes with Thunder leading up to the last seconds when a two-pointer on the buzzer gave a single point lead to Hemel at 18-19.

The second period saw Thunder come under big pressure from the opposition and once again the defence was holding out well.

Worthing Thunder v Hemel Storm in the play-off final | Picture: Graham HodgesWorthing Thunder v Hemel Storm in the play-off final | Picture: Graham Hodges
Worthing Thunder v Hemel Storm in the play-off final | Picture: Graham Hodges

Hemel began to get the upper hand, gaining a lead of 39-33 at the halfway break.

Thunder started strongly after the break, roared on by the small group of supporters who’d made the trip north.

Thunder held Hemel to just seven points in the next ten minutes but only hit 16 themselves. Thunder took a lead of three points into the final break. Ronald, Veron, Andre and OJ scored well but it was going to go to the wire.

Thunder took the three-point lead into the final stanza and were holding it until three minutes remained - then Storm’s big scoring forwards began to find their range and they took the win by 69-63 to complete the perfect season.

Worthing Thunder v Hemel Storm in the play-off final | Picture: Graham HodgesWorthing Thunder v Hemel Storm in the play-off final | Picture: Graham Hodges
Worthing Thunder v Hemel Storm in the play-off final | Picture: Graham Hodges

At Manchester, OJ, David, Andre and Veron were outstanding and Ronald gave his all too.

Thunder must be congratulated on the performances in the last seven months, keeping the Thunderdome rocking. Paul Baskin (Physio) and Reece Tester (Team Manager) have looked after the players and the home fans have been loud and enthusiastic throughout.

