Worthing Thunder strengthen squad as life in new league beckons

Worthing Thunder have unveiled a raft of new signings as they prepare to take their place in a nely formed basketball league.

As the club prepare for the start of the British Championship Basketball league, which has been created for clubs who were in the NBL, they have been busy adding to their ranks.

On the sidelines, Gary Smith returns to become Worthing Thunder’s head coach.

Throughout his storied coaching career, Smith has made a lasting impact on British basketball, with successful stints in both the BBL, EBL and NBL.

Adrian Scarborough - picture: Josh Nesden/@josh.jpg/joshjpg.uk

In his first tenure as head coach of Worthing Thunder, Smith captured three championships, laying the foundation for a legacy of excellence. He later took the helm of the Brighton Bears, where his coaching prowess was recognized as he was named Coach of the Year. As a player, Smith was equally accomplished, becoming a five-time BBL champion – a testament to his deep understanding of the game both on and off the court. Now returning to lead Worthing Thunder once again, Smith is focused on building a strong, unified culture.

He said: “I look forward to collaborating with Zaire Taylor, as we foster a culture of mutual hard work and support. As this foundation strengthens, the impact will become evident on the basketball court.” General Manager Taylor said: “Gary and myself have always had a solid rapport and relationship that has been cultivating over the last 8 years. However, these last few months we have really locked in, and been building that connection – all built through a like-minded vision.

"It starts with bringing championship-calibre basketball back to Sussex. I believe he will do a great job this season and has my full support.” On the player front, first to be unveiled was standout forward Adrian Scarborough. Scarborough joins following an exceptional rookie season with Milton Keynes Breakers, where he established himself as one of the league’s top performers. His efforts earned him first team All-League honours, and he finished the 2024–25 campaign as the most statistically efficient player in the NBL, averaging an impressive 19 points and 11 rebounds per game. GM Taylor said: “We are extremely excited to bring Adrian on board. He is the perfect addition to help us get back to winning ways. He instantly addresses one of our biggest weaknesses from last season in rebounding, while also providing us with another reliable scoring option.

"Beyond his talent on the court, I’ve spent a lot of time getting to know Adrian this offseason. He’s a high-character individual, has a tremendous work ethic, and is genuinely enthusiastic about engaging with the local community.” Scarborough said: “I’m excited to officially sign with Worthing and can’t wait to get started with this new chapter. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of a club with such a strong tradition and passionate fan support.

Justin Hopkins - picture by Charlie Dodd

"I’m committed to giving my all – on and off the court – and helping the team compete at the highest level possible. Thank you to the coaching staff and organisation for believing in me. Let’s get to work!”

Also on board is British forward Elliot Dadds. A proven winner with an exceptional resume that includes 13 championships in his National Basketball League career, Dadds brings elite championship pedigree, versatility and leadership. In the 2019–20 NBL Division 1 season, Dadds ranked third in assists, averaging 5.9 APG, playing a key role in orchestrating Solent Kestrels’ potent transition offense. A model of consistency on both ends of the floor, he has firmly established himself as one of the league’s most reliable two-way players. Known for his high basketball IQ, physical presence and unselfish play, Dadds adds championship experience, toughness and maturity to a Thunder side aiming for silverware. Taylor said: “When signing some players, you need to make sure they are the right fit for your specific team. Elliot has the kind of game that would instantly impact any team in the league, and we are fortunate to have him.

"It’s a testament to his basketball IQ, offensive versatility, and impact on both sides of the floor. He’s the guy that doesn’t just play each game to win – he plays every single play to win.” Dadds added:“I’m extremely grateful to Worthing for giving me the opportunity to suit up for them this season. I’m excited to coach the U18s as well as help bring success to the men’s team.

"I’ve had many battles against Thunder over the years – it’s always been one of my favourite places to play because of the fans and the game day experience. I’m ready to leave it all out on the floor. See you soon, Thunder Family!”

Elliot Dadds

Star guard Elijah Maynard has returned. The league’s leading scorer last year averaged an impressive 23 points per game, showcasing not only his scoring ability but also his all-around efficiency.

He finished the season ranked eighth in league efficiency, making him the third Thunder signing this off-season to place in the top 10 for both scoring and overall performance. Despite a challenging season for the team in terms of results, Maynard’s consistency and high-level play stood out across the league.

Head coach Smith said: “Elijah is an amazing talent and a massive signing for us. I’m excited to work with him. They say ‘real recognises real’—and there’s no better example than his peers around the league coming here to join him. This season has the potential to be something special for Thunder fans.” Maynard said: “First, all glory to God for another opportunity to play the game I love, and a big thank you to the Thunder Club for bringing me back. I don’t take this game for granted, and I’m grateful for the chance to run it back for another season. “Worthing has felt like a home away from home, and it’s only right that I return and do my part to help bring winning ways back to this town. To the fans – thank you for the support on and off the court and for trusting me to lead, inspire, and work with your kids. Let’s make this season special. Let’s pack those stands and bring the energy EVERY game. I’m back. Let’s get to work!”

Another to join is Justin Hopkins, one of the most exciting and decorated players to emerge in recent years.

Elijah Maynard

Hopkins burst on to the scene in the 2023-24 season with Newcastle Knights, delivering a breakout rookie campaign that earned him first team honours.

Despite an early end to that season, he quickly made a mark after joining Reading Rockets, leading them to three championships, including a National Cup title where he was named MVP of the final.

Capping off an incredible rise, Hopkins was named League MVP – the highest individual accolade a player can earn in a season. This landmark signing marks the first time Worthing Thunder has added a league MVP to the roster since Zaire Taylor’s return in the 2018-19 season.

Hopkins said: “Honored and excited to join a club with such a rich legacy. I’m ready to give everything and add to its history—let’s make this season one to remember, Thunder family.”

Taylor commented: “I’m very excited about this signing. Watching Justin over the two years he’s been in the country, he actually reminds me a lot of myself as a player. Two completely different styles, but the competitive drive, the impact on both ends of the floor, the athleticism and versatility – it’s all there.

“Winning an MVP while playing out of position speaks volumes about his game. He’s the only other player I’ve seen do that. More than that, he’s eager to contribute off the court as well, joining our junior program in a coaching role.

"That’s a direct investment into the future of the game here in Worthing, and something that means a lot to this club. This is a truly massive signing, and I hope all Thunder supporters recognize how special this is.”

Hopkins joins the Thunder not just as a top-level talent, but as a leader, mentor, and role model for the next generation. With a championship mindset and proven pedigree, he brings firepower, leadership and excitement to the Thunder roster heading into the upcoming season.