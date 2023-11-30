Worthing Thunder enjoyed a famous victory by knocking holders Hemel Storm out of the National Cup at the Leisure Centre on Sunday in a game that lived up to its star billing.

Thunder were the underdogs but turned in a magnificent performance to take the win.

A large Thunder crowd cheered the local heroes from the start in a pulsating tussle.

Worthing didn't allow Hemel to play in the fluid style they have been accustomed to over the past couple of seasons as they battled for every point.

Thunder had the answers in a game where defences largely ruled - Daniel Johnson-Thompson had an immense game and the influencial Tom Ward was also in superb form.

The main scoring threat for Thunder in the first 10 minutes came from Ward as four steady twos helped create a 21-16 lead at the first break.

The second period saw Thunder defending strongly against the Hemel front line.

Star of this session was undoubtedly DJT who by the second break had amassed a massive 12 rebounds.

In a low-scoring period it was imperative to defend well and Thunder did so to perfection.

Ward only added two points but Thunder were nicking precious points to keep their noses in front at the halfway stage by 38-32.

Hafeez Abdul, John Fairburn, Tyler Fairbairn and a late trey from Ishmael Fontaine boosted the home side’s bid for glory.

The third session was another low-scoring ten minutes but the final break arrived with Thunder holding a 53-48 lead – that after ex-Thunder star Veron Eze hitt a buzzer-beating trey.

The final quarter was dramatic as both sides battled for every point.

Hemel pulled the game back to just one point with a minute to go, but the game-winning moment arrived when Zaire Taylor went up court and found space for his only score of the game.

Thunder needed a score to make sure of the win - and got it to make sure of victory to which every player had contributed.