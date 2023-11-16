Worthing town crier bowls first wood to launch 24-hour Bowlathon for BBC Children in Need

​A year after the idea was first mooted, Worthing Indoor Bowls Club has started its first 24-hour Bowlathon to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman was at the club, in Field Place, today to bowl the first wood at 8am and teams will be bowling right through until Friday, November 17, at 8am.

Member Frank Tsang came up with the idea last year and managed to recruit 14 people, most of whom will to bowl the full 24 hours, with others popping in and out to give support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the players are aged 60-plus and Frank said almost all will stay for the full 24 hours, with just one or two having to take a break due to health conditions.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman with Frank Tsang and the teams before the start of the 24-hour Bowlathon at Worthing Indoor Bowls Club for BBC Children in Need. Picture: Elaine Hammond

Frank said: "I was playing bowls one night in our evening league and the idea just popped into my head. I thought it would be a good idea to do something for Children in Need and I was told if I wanted to organise it, I could go ahead.

"I started approaching people to ask if they fancied the challenge of doing 24-hour bowls and once I had the people, I had to organise a committee.

"As we got closer, I realised how much there was to do but as the day approached things started falling into place. We will play six or seven ends and then tag the next team in, so the game will carry on without stopping. We also have some guest bowlers joining us throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because this is the first time we have done it, we may have to iron a few things out. People have brought their own food and we might go for fish and chips, plus a big batch of cakes and sausage rolls has been made."

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman bowls the first wood to start the 24-hour Bowlathon at Worthing Indoor Bowls Club for BBC Children in Need. Picture: Elaine Hammond

As well as sponsorship for the players, there is a raffle and a competition to guess the number of shots overall.

People are welcome along to Field Place to watch. There will be collection boxes situated around the club premises and raffle tickets will be on sale at £1 a strip.

This year's Children in Need will be on November 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The presenter line-up for 2023 includes Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Jason Manford, Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott and 14-year-old Lenny Rush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Children in Need believes every child should have the childhood they deserve and the support they need to thrive. It is committed to funding the grassroots organisations and project workers across the UK that provide the vital positive relationships children need to help them navigate the challenges in their lives.