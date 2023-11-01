Worthing town crier to bowl first wood at 24-hour Bowlathon for BBC Children in Need
Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman will be bowling the first wood at 8am on Thursday, November 16, and members will be bowling right through until Friday, November 17, at 8am.
People are welcome along to Field Place to watch. There will be collection boxes situated around the club premises and raffle tickets will be on sale at £1 a strip.
This year's Children in Need will be on November 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The presenter line-up for 2023 includes Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Jason Manford, Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott and 14-year-old Lenny Rush.
BBC Children in Need believes every child should have the childhood they deserve and the support they need to thrive. It is committed to funding the grassroots organisations and project workers across the UK that provide the vital positive relationships children need to help them navigate the challenges in their lives.
It funds thousands of charities and projects in every corner of the UK that support children and young people to feel and be safer, have improved mental health and wellbeing, form better, more positive relationships and be given more equal opportunities to flourish.