Worthing Wolves rise to the South Coast Challenge
and live on Freeview channel 276
They said: “We were at the South Coast challenge competition in Rochester, Kent.
"There were three categories of mixed boys and girls (1st, 2nd and 3rd in each category).
"Four games were played with the best three scores counting. We saw teams from Dunstable, Tolworth, Eastbourne & Lewisham.
"Worthing Wolves took third in one category and first and second in another – a good outcome for our small team.
"The club members come from across West Sussex, from Chichester in the west to Worthing in the east and up to Storrington in the north.
"We are looking for new members to join our successful club.
"No experience is necessary, coaching takes place on Sunday mornings at Hollywood Bowl in Worthing.
"Please email [email protected] for more details.”