Worthing's 24-hour Bowlathon for BBC Children in Need raises £1,400
Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman was at the club, in Field Place, on Thursday, November 16, to bowl the first wood at 8am and teams then bowled right through the day and night until Friday, November 17, at 8am.
Member Frank Tsang came up with the idea last year and managed to recruit 14 people, most of whom bowled the full 24 hours, with others popping in and out to give support.
Frank said: "Everything went very well and surprisingly, everyone was still very fresh on Friday morning. We had people joining us to play for a donation and bringing us food throughout the night.
"The final score was Team Pudsey 172 Team Blush 147 and we played 172 ends. So far, we have raised £1,400 and still some more money to come in."
All the players were aged 60-plus and Frank said almost all stayed for the full 24 hours, with just one or two having to take a break due to health conditions.
Frank said: "I was playing bowls one night in our evening league and the idea just popped into my head. I thought it would be a good idea to do something for Children in Need and I was told if I wanted to organise it, I could go ahead.
"I started approaching people to ask if they fancied the challenge of doing 24-hour bowls and once I had the people, I had to organise a committee.
"As we got closer, I realised how much there was to do but as the day approached things started falling into place. We will play six or seven ends and then tag the next team in, so the game will carry on without stopping. We also have some guest bowlers joining us throughout the day.
"Because this is the first time we have done it, we may have to iron a few things out. People have brought their own food and we might go for fish and chips, plus a big batch of cakes and sausage rolls has been made."
As well as sponsorship for the players, there was a raffle and a competition to guess the number of shots overall.
This year's Children in Need will be taking place today on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The presenter line-up for 2023 includes Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Jason Manford, Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott and 14-year-old Lenny Rush.
BBC Children in Need believes every child should have the childhood they deserve and the support they need to thrive. It is committed to funding the grassroots organisations and project workers across the UK that provide the vital positive relationships children need to help them navigate the challenges in their lives.
It funds thousands of charities and projects in every corner of the UK that support children and young people to feel and be safer, have improved mental health and wellbeing, form better, more positive relationships and be given more equal opportunities to flourish.