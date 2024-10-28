Worthing's Harley Barton wins gold in Home Counties Box Cup

Over the weekend we travelled to Hartfield for the Home Counties Box Cup which is a big event featuring some of the top clubs in the country. There were three rings in use over the three days, with top talent on display in each and every contest.

Harley was up against the Midlands Box Cup champion from Slough.

He was tall and rangy so we knew we had to apply pressure from the off.

Harley listened to instructions brilliantly landed hurtful shot to head and body earning him a clear unanimous victory.

As a club we look forward to keeping Harley active and seeing how far he can go. The potential is huge and and with a good attitude and work ethic we beleive he has the attributes to go all the way.

