Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McGrath, 60, took the rainbow jersey in a tight race in Hamburg, beating former world champ Armin Raible of Germany and Ron Veeke of the Netherlands to claim the top step of the podium.

In a strong field of 75 in the 60-65 age group, McGrath demonstrated excellent bike-handling skills to head the race for the final two laps and held his lead on the final straight despite Raible and Veeke’s efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cyclocross is a challenging off-road discipline in which riders have to negotiate steep banks, tight corners, mud, sand and other obstacles on bikes with drop handlebars and narrow tyres. In Hamburg there was snow, ice and sub zero temperatures.

John McGrath tops the podium | Marcus Kaben Photography

McGrath, a specialist bike mechanic, took up cyclocross six years ago after having to give up cross country running. He has trained hard working on his fitness, bike and race skills to progress through the masters ranks.

“it’s difficult for me to put into words how much it means to have won a rainbow jersey at a world championship. I came to Hamburg hoping to do well, but had hardly allowed myself to believe I could win. Raible and Veeke are very strong experienced riders and I knew I would have to ride well. I was a bit emotional at the finish,” said McGrath.