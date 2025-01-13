Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Judgement Day collide and Sheamus is out for revenge on tonight's WWE Raw 🥊

The second WWE Raw on Netflix is set to broadcast live on the streaming giant tonight.

The WWE hope to continue the momentum they established during their first week after a record viewership of their first show of ‘The Netflix Era.’

Here’s what time night owls can expect Raw to stream live on Netflix and a preview of what's to come tonight.

It’s been one week since World Wrestling Entertainment broadcast their first live show as part of what is now being called ‘The Netflix Era’ of the company.

After months of aggressive marketing and promotion, the first WWE Raw took place last week bringing many talking points to both wrestling fans old, new and lapsed, but while Netflix touted a record viewership of over 4 million viewers for WWE’s debut, that wasn’t what everyone was talking about the day after.

Instead, discourse among wrestling fans took place regarding the use of Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, to promote not only the beer company he is working for (Real American Beer) but to also gain what many thought could be a nostalgia pop - a cheer for being the man who effectively helped wrestling reach its peaks in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Instead, the Hulkster would be met with a chorus of boos instead, with some of it emanating from his controversial past with Gawker, while others perhaps not too enchanted by the fact Hogan not only opened for Donald Trump during one of his political rallies before the US election but arriving in Los Angeles in a ‘MAGA Powers’ shirt - a play on his old ‘Mega Powers’ tag team with the late Macho Man Randy Savage.

But we were treated to cameo appearances from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Undertaker and many more, while Roman Reigns and CM Punk were the victors in their respective wars against Solo Sikoa and Seth “Freaking” Rollins.

Can the WWE continue with the momentum they’ve generated after their first week on Netflix and will we see the arrival tonight of a wrestler who has “cero miedo” (no fear.)

What has been confirmed to take place already on the 13 January 2025 episode of WWE Raw?

CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins and more are set to appear once again on WWE Raw with it's second episode as part of Netflix airing this evening in the UK. | WWE/Netflix

The feud between former Judgment Day allies Damian Priest and Finn Bálor reaches its boiling point in a brutal Street Fight. With no rules and their rivalry more personal than ever, this clash is sure to be a violent spectacle. Can Priest overcome Bálor's cunning, or will Finn prove why he’s one of WWE’s most dangerous competitors?

History will be made this evening too as Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria go head-to-head in the finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Both competitors are eager to etch their names in WWE history, but who will emerge victorious and claim the honor of becoming the inaugural champion?

After a triumphant return and a victory over Seth "Freakin" Rollins last week, CM Punk is live tonight. Declaring his intentions to claim the World Heavyweight Championship, what bold move will The Best in the World make next?

Rhea Ripley celebrates winning the Women's World Championship on the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix last week, alongside a cameo appearance from WWE great The Undertaker. | WWE

Once again proving that ‘Mami is always on top,’ Rhea Ripley reclaimed the Women’s World Championship by dethroning Liv Morgan in dominant fashion. As Mami reigns supreme, who will dare to step up and challenge The Eradicator?

The unstoppable World Heavyweight Champion Gunther enters tonight’s show looking for his next opponent. With The Ring General’s track record of dominance, will anyone rise to take on the colossal task of dethroning him?

Chad Gable has requested a match against a premier luchador, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has promised to deliver. Who will step up to face the technical master of American Made - could it be the long-awaited rival of former AEW tag team champion Penta?

Meanwhile, Sheamus is out for revenge as he faces Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser. After his explosive return last month, The Celtic Warrior will look to make a statement at Kaiser’s expense.

What times does WWE Raw start on Netflix in the United Kingdom this week?

This week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is scheduled to screen live from 1am on January 14 2025, with the show set to be added to Netflix’s archive of previous WWE shows moments after the first broadcast.

