Yolanda leads great performances for Hastings Runners

Club mate Zoe Fairclough finished a very close 3rd in 69.50, coming in just 3 seconds behind the runner-up. Martin Snape was the leading club member in 10th place in a time of 66.55, just ahead of Kieran Price in 66.57, Paul Lambert 69.16, Paul Burchett 73.00, Ben Park 73.34, Kevin Blowers 73.44, Neil Jeffries 74.54, Richard Towner - Roethe 76.50, Andy Knight 79.48, Sarah Bendle 82.38, Andy Alabaster 83.28, Ben Sallows 85.24, Simon Weatherley 87.55, Robert Dennis 88.39, Annette Fry 91.24, Lucie Smitalova 92.41, Keith Goodsell 93.27, Marie Crawford 93.59, Danny Ratnarajah 94.57, Sue Wilkinson 101.22, Stephen Slater 101.25, Klare Beecroft 101.39, Sue Alabaster 101.42, Yockie Richardson 105.54, Tracy Ratnarajah 107.14, Samantha Welfare 107.51, Louise Cavill 107.52, Krista Barzee 109.35, Shana Burchett 109.58, Hayley Ranson 115.42, Erica Wilson 135.08 - all chip times.

There were age category wins for Paul Burchett (MV45), Kevin Blowers (MV60), Robert Dennis (MV75), Sarah Bendle (FV45), Annette Fry (FV50) and the evergreen Yockie Richardson (FV75), as the club fielded 33 out of the 146 runners.

After a comfortable Hastings parkrun success in 16.34, Will Withecombe also pulled off a double by winning the Rye 5 mile event in a time of 29.36 which was an amazing 4 minutes faster than his victory in the race last year.