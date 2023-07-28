A squad of nearly 40 Chichester Runners went to Portsmouth for the final National Youth Development League match of the seaon and emerged with a fine second place, beating some of the best clubs in the south.

Keeping up fine recent form, Chi’s U15 boys again exceeded expectations to win their part of the match by 20-plus points.

Ben Stewart dominated the 800m with a sub 2.10 clocking in windy conditions while Austin Stack and Temo Nosiru scored useful points in the 100m with Harry Clarke managing a quick 24.5 in the 200m. Matthew Mainwaring combined with Stewart over 300m and shone in the 1500m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the six field events the club surpassed themselves by just dropping eight points out of 96.

Some of the Chichester Runners squad at Portsmouth | Picture courtesy of Chi Runners

Thrower Alfie Southgate took runners-up spots in shot and hammer and partnered Kieran Mogridge for a double first in the discus with Mogridge winning the B string hammer and javelin.

Sprinters Stack and Clarke showed versatility in javelin and shot while Joel Worth won the high jump with 1.49m, with Clarke winning the B string after Worth and Stack notched near maximum points in the long jump.

Clarke, Mainwaring, Stack and Stewart broke the club record in the 4x300m with a superb time of 2.48.9, just outside the UK top 20 for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an improved showing from the U15 girls across all 12 events. Kitty Goodband and Fern Langford got Chi off to a good start in the hurdles with Tilly Wyatt on form in the sprints supported by Goodband and newcomes Macie Ship.

Hannah Clarke and Isla Hill did well in the 800m as did Molly Smithers and Elodie over 1500m. Ship and Langford teamed up in long jump and high jump while Evie Purvis, Anya Dickinson and Bella Noys notched valuable shot, hammer, discus and javelin points.

Chichester’s U13 squad was their strongest and had a winning score in the age group. Hurdles pair Max Gayle and Thomas Kelson gave them a fine start with Gayle winning the A string while Kelson was runner-up in the B string.

Sprinter Humphrey Monhemius was speedy in the 75m and 150m with Reuben Hughes, Levi Pearce and Ivo Edgar in support, the latter two combining over 800m while Gayle and Joe Stewart tackled the 1200m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reuben Shewan and Frank James did the long jump and javelin with Shewan outstanding in both. Shewan conbined with Gayle for a double high jump first before scorching round the 4x100m relay with James and Edgar for a fine runers-up spot.