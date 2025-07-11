Young Chichester athletes shine in tough league outings

Chichester Runners’ under-15 squad have been kept busy in the past couple of weeks with action in both the national Youth Development league and in the equally competitive Sussex League.

With competition from 20 clubs across the two leagues, Chichester’s athletes have had to battle against some of the best in the south and in three cases the No1 athlete in the UK in the age group.

An almost full strength squad of nine were in action at the Mountbatten Stadium, Portsmouth, for the third round of their YDL campaign and acquitted themselves with credit against top performers from Winchester, Southampton and Bournemouth, a Dorset county combined team and a strong home Portsmouth line-up.

For Chichester Ivo Edgar continued his fine form with commanding wins over 300 and 800m as well as anchoring the club’s dominant 4x300m relay quartet to a convincing five-second win in a national standard time of 2min 44sec.

The Chichester Runners squad at the Portsmouth fixture - picture by Kate Felus

Making it a double over 800m was Max Gayle for a new personal best of 2.8.2 to leave the field in his wake in the B string race.

Reuben Hughes and Oisan Landstrom picked up useful points in the sprints and long jump while Hughes and Jacques Dormer showed the club’s strength in depth with good non-scoring runs over 800m.

Freddie Gay and Albie Dormer battled hard against the wind in the 1500m to good effect with Dormer refusing to give up down he home staright to overtake his Portsmouth rival just before the line and be rewarded with a new best ever time of 4.49.

Gay showed his versatility by supporting specialist thrower Frank James, the pair picking up near maximum points in the hammer as well as discus and javelin.

YDL action for Chichester juniors - picture by Matt Jolly

County schools multi-event champion Reuben Shewan played his part with a good high jump as well as improving his sprinting speed.

In the Sussex League the following Friday in Brighton, seven of the nine boys were in action and played a major part in lifting Chichester to a commendable 4th place out of 11 clubs in action.

There were two outstanding track performances at Portsmouth for the under-15 girls.

Isla Pearson battled to the line to win the 300m in just over 42 seconds, a fine result into the teeth of the wind down the back straight, while Isabella Lendrum led from the front in the 1500m to cross the line in 4.56.

Scarlett Arens and Rebekah Jolly teamed up for the hurdles with Jolly also in action over 800m and shot. Marnie Powel spearheaded the sprints and teamed up with Pearson in the long jump and Lendrum in the javelin for points so vital in the overall standings.

The in-form thrower in the team was Anna Wyatt who improved her best in the hammer to 33.47m, competing against UK No1 Stobart from Winchester who once again peppered the 50m mark.

In the Sussex League fixture, Mila Dobson and Sofia Snelling tackled the sprints and long jump while Maya Stair returned for the 800m, and Mia Hollands proved a useful addition to the squad in shot, discus and javelin.

Pearson finally broke the 42 seconds mark for the 300m by tying for first place with the Crawley runner with a time of 41.8, equalling a club record set by Alyssa White.

Chichester’s under-13s have also been in action in the national YDL.

Their most successful event came with Isaac Page and Harry Tice showing a clean pair of heels in the hurdles to convincingly win both A and B string races.

There was good sprinting from a quartet of Ethan Cowell, Oscar Squires, Harrison Sopp and Jack Ford with Sopp and Ford showing their versatlilty in javeln and high jump.

Maddox Matthews ran a good 800m with Cowell in support while Nathaniel Jolly teamed up with Rafferty Hinton over 1200m.

Fraser Boden teamed up with Hinton for long jump and shot while Page, another of the club’s multi-event champions, showed his all-round ability in high jump and javelin.

A reduced squad of just five athletes bravely kept the ball rolling in the under-13 girls events with Matilda hamming and Ella Ford in the 150m as well as picking up points in high jump, long jump and javelin between them.

Imogen Younghusband and Olivia Pearson teamed up over 800m while Alden showed a good range of abilities in hurdles, high jump and shot.