Four Chichester Runners & AC athletes competed at various indoor meetings through the winter season with a very encouraging degree of success.

Fleur Hollyer (Under-20) overcame injury problems to post some good 60m performances at the Lee Valley open meetings in north London.

And she finished the season at the Sussex Indoor Championships at Sutton just outside the medals, with a highly creditable fourth place in 8.31sec.

Amelie McGurk (U20), competing for the first time in the U20 age group, although she is more suited to the longer sprints, decided for this winter, to focus on the shorter 60m sprint to improve her leg speed.

She reduced her PB on each occasion she competed, culminating at the Sussex Indoor Championships, finishing a very respectable fifth in a time of 8.32sec.

Dominic Barth (U20) similarly produced steady consecutive performances throughout.

He recorded a new 60m PB time of 7.01sec at the BUCS Championships in Sheffield.

He concluded his season on a high note with a 60m Sussex Championship win, taking the gold medal in 7.03sec.

Middle distance athlete Joshua Dunne (U17) was also in fine form.

He took the 800m bronze medal in SEAA Championships at Lee Valley, and recording an Indoor PB 1min 59.27sec in the heats at the EA Championships in Sheffield.