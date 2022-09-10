Young Eastbourne athletes enjoy flying end to track and field season

TheU15s put in an excellent performance at the Withdean, narrowly missing third place.

This summer the sprinters and throwers have come to the fore, leading to strong all-round team performances.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the Withdean notable Eastbourne first three finishers included: Adam Churchyard (Hammer A, Shot A and Discus A); Oscar (80m Hurdles and 300m A races, Javelin A); Eva Grandi (200m B, High Jump B); Josie Usher (200m A, High Jump A); Ilya Korchev (1500m A, 300m B); Freddie Coope (High Jump B, Discus B); Aoife Cherril (300m A); Katy Brown (300m B); Ollie MacCormick (Shot B); Toby Shepherd (200m A).

Eastbourne Rovers U15s

The evening ended with exciting 4x300m relay with the Rovers girls a creditable fourth and the boys, with final leg runner Toby Shepherd closing fast on the Crawley leader, finishing second by just 0.7sec.

The U13s finished the season in style with a creditable fourth spot in the Sussex league finals at the K2, Crawley.

Winners were Brighton & Hove (470 pts), with Crawley and Chichester the only other sides ending ahead of the smaller Rovers club.

Sprinter Kristi Prifiti won the 75m A girls race (12.71 secs). Kristi was second in the 150m A race. Nathan Burge showed his speed in the boys 75m A race winning in 9.89 secs.

Eastbourne Rovers U13s

Evie Lennard was second in the girls 1000m A race in 3.19. Teammate Milla Winslet was second in the 1000m B race in 3.27.

Fin Lumber-Fry won the 1000m boys A race (3.07). Ben Wright won the boys 1000m B race (3.20).

Joshua Webster took first in the 75m hurdles B race (14.80) and was second in the boys 600m B race (1.55).

Jonah Messer battled to second in the 75m hurdles A race (14.76). In the 600m A race he was fourth in 1.53). Pearl Winslet was third in the 70m hurdles A race in 14.26.

Jack Shires shone in the javelin A (4th 19.23) and high jump B (4th 1.15). Fisher Winslet performed very well in the high jump A (4th 1.25) & javelin B (4th 16.72).