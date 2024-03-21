Your chance to WIN a pair of tickets to Rothesay International Eastbourne

You can win a pair of tickets to Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park | Picture: Getty Images for LTA’

This year marks the 50th anniversary since the first pro-Tour level tournament took place. To mark this very special occasion and the 150th anniversary of Devonshire Park itself, the LTA is giving away 50 free tickets (25 pairs) to deserving members of the local community. This could be someone who volunteers their time selflessly to improve the lives of others, someone working for the emergency services or NHS, or a carer, who deserves a little “thank-you.”

All you have to do is nominate someone via email at Eastbourne50ticket[email protected] , submitting your entry by (NEWSPAPER TO DECIDE?), stating why this person would be a worthy recipient. Entries will be evaluated independently by a panel and successful applicants notified by the start of April.

British No.1, Katie Boulter said: “What a brilliant way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a tournament filled with such rich history in women’s tennis. I have some great memories in Eastbourne and hope that some of the inspiring members of the community can come to Devonshire Park and support all the Brits in June.”

Back in 1974, it was known as the John Player Tournament, won by Chris Evert who defeated Virginia Wade 7-5, 6-4 in a high-quality final. Eastbourne also made history that year as it was the start of the first regular women’s-only tennis tournament to be staged in Europe outside the four Grand Slams. Since then, the event boasts former world No.1 winners such as Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, Monica Seles, Caroline Wozniacki, and most recently in 2023, Madison Keys. Martina Navratilova holds the record for the most singles titles with 11. Virginia Wade is the only British woman to lift the trophy.

The ATP Tour joined the women at Devonshire Park in 2009, which back then one of the few combined events outside the four majors, Indian Wells and Miami to bring the men and women competing at the same week. Winners on the men’s side are headlined by the likes of 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic (famously in 2017), Feliciano Lopez and Taylor Fritz.

Whilst the entry list for this year’s tournament hasn’t been confirmed yet, it promises to be another memorable year at Devonshire Park, bringing hundreds of players and volunteers and thousands of fans to the south coast for the annual festival of tennis between the South Downs and the English channel.