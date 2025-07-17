Paralympic-inspired Personal Bests event makes a successful debut in Chichester

Chichester welcomed 56 participants to its first ever Personal Bests event on Wednesday, July 16, offering an inclusive sporting experience for adults with learning disabilities.

Organised by Active LD CIC in partnership with Chichester District Council, Everyone Active, Together our Community (TOC) and the University of Chichester, the event took place at the University’s Tudor Hale Centre.

After more than a decade of success in Winchester, the Chichester event embodied the same commitment to community, inclusivity, and celebrating individual achievement.

The success of the day demonstrated how the event will serve as a crucial stepping stone for the learning disabilities community to engage in regular physical activity.

Attendees competing

Participants enjoyed a variety of adapted sports throughout the day, including football, cricket, tennis, dance, softball, and running.

One attendee was Henry Finnamore, a participant from TOC, an organisation which provides opportunities for young people with disabilities to come together to build their skills and independence.

Whilst at the event, he said: “I’m having an absolutely brilliant day. Thank you so much for organising this for us. I’ve loved every single one of the activities!”

Other participants on the day were Aiden Poore, who said: “This is awesome. I’m having fun with my friends. I really loved the football session,” and Teddy Gameson, who added: “It’s so fun and friendly. The Chichester Personal Bests are amazing! The coaches and volunteers are really good and helpful. I had never tried softball before and I really enjoyed it.”

Chichester's first Personal Bests event

Divided into six teams, attendees were supported by professional coaches and volunteers focused on encouragement and skill development, ensuring everyone could engage at their own pace.

Personal Bests is the brainchild of Active LD Director, Kevin Stevens and was inspired by the spirit of the 2012 London Paralympic Games

Betty Chadwick, Executive Director of Active LD, reflected on the event’s impact: “Every participant’s achievement is personal. For some, simply taking part is a huge milestone. For others, it’s a chance to challenge themselves and try something new. Personal Bests is about celebrating those victories, big and small.”

The event also benefited from vital contributions by local learning disability charity TOC, ensuring the initiative was user-led and shaped by the lived experiences of young people from the community.

Attendees celebrating

Stuart Mills, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support an event that makes sport accessible to all. Personal Bests allows individuals to build confidence and, most importantly, enjoy being active together.”

Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people taking part and being given this amazing opportunity to try new sports and activities. Everyone who took part should be extremely proud of their achievements.”

The event concluded with Everyone Active Sporting Champions, Caitlyn Hatfield and Samuel Davies, presenting medals and certificates during a special awards ceremony, honouring those who surpassed their personal bests.

A keen para swimmer since the age of four, local athlete Caitlin Hatfield holds 10 British Down Syndrome records. She regularly trains at Winchester Sport and Leisure Park, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Winchester City Council, and has been swimming with the Down Syndrome GB Swimming team since she was 14 years old.

Meanwhile, Samuel Davies is a local para cyclist who came first in two rounds of the National Disability and Para-cycling Road Series 2024, achieving Silver overall in the series.

Beyond being a day of fun and achievement, the Chichester Personal Bests event serves as a stepping stone toward sustained local support, encouraging regular physical activity opportunities for adults with learning disabilities across the region.

For more information on the event or how to support Active LD’s mission, please visit: Personal Bests - Active LD