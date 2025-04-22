Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When Hassocks and Haywards Heath Town were regularly exchanging top spot in the Southern Combination Premier Division through the first four months of the season, Easter Monday had the look of a potential title decider.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, the Robins have run away with it. Hassocks were confirmed as champions with five games still to play three weeks ago and got their hands on the trophy after another flawless display in beating their local rivals 3-0.

They have now racked up more points than any title winners of the past 25 years other than Eastbourne Borough in 1999-00 and Horsham in 2015-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath showed class by giving the Robins a guard of honour on to the pitch and staying around afterwards to watch Hassocks lift the trophy.

It was party time at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground

That was despite their own play-off hopes taking a blow. The Bluebells have been overtaken in the table by resurgent Eastbourne United and now need to beat in-form Peacehaven & Telscombe on the final day to guarantee their place in the end-of-season lottery.

A feisty game looked in store as tackles went flying in through the opening 10 minutes. Referee Greig Walker flashed early yellows to two Heath players.

It is never normally a good sign when the cards are being resorted to so soon after kick off. Mr Walker though had a fine morning generally, aside from the opening Hassocks goal on the half hour which was hugely contentious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Turner sent over a trademark trebuchet long throw. Charlie Weller headed clear straight back to Turner, who returned the ball into the box with a powerful header of his own from out on the right flank.

The Hassocks squad after being presented with the Southern Combination League title

Jack Troak and tall striker Jamie Wilkes both challenged Mitch Bromage, appearing to impede the Heath goalkeeper. The ball subsequently flew straight in, Turner becoming possibly the first Hassocks player in history to score a header from 30 yards out.

Bromage hit the deck but no foul was forthcoming whilst Troak sprinted off and slid on his knees. Overexuberant celebrations of efforts he has been nowhere near getting the final touch on have already seen Troak credited with two goals that weren’t actually his this season.

There was no third time lucky here. “You have to try these things!” the popular winger said afterwards whilst chuckling to himself. What a character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassocks deserved the lead given to them by Turner (not Troak) as they exerted all the pressure through the first 30 minutes. Big Alex Fair, Troak and the rangy Wilkes all saw efforts blocked. Bromage meanwhile made excellent saves with his feet from Harry Furnell and Fair, who also bent a free kick just wide.

The Bluebells were forced into a reshuffle when defender Jonathan Sanchez was forced off on 40 minutes. Teddy Wood came into midfield and had Heath's best chance of the half when his volley from a Tyreese Sutherland cross flashed past the upright.

Hassocks continued to make the running after the break. Charlie Weller did just enough to help a Harvey Blake cross behind for a corner and Fair shot wide after a trademark Cruyff Turn bamboozled Rob Clark.

James Shaw was called into action for the first time on 65 minutes, denying ex-Robin Liam Benson one-on-one. Raging Joe Bull then made an extraordinary block on the line from Charlie Towning’s follow up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just two minutes later and Hassocks double their advantage via a stunning Josh Mundy strike. Blake and Fair combined down the right, working the ball inside towards Mundy.

The young midfielder latched on to it and unleashed a 30-yard volley into the bottom corner without breaking stride, spectacular stuff from one of the stars of the season.

Ruari Farrell put the icing on the cake with the third Robins goal five minutes from time. Troak intercepted as Heath tried to play out from the back. Substitutes Shay Leahy and Charlie Pitcher linked up to put Farrell in and the grey haired goose made no mistake, firing first time beyond Bromage.

The trophy made it to the Hassocks Hotel afterwards as it was party time - again - for players and supporters in a campaign nobody connected with the Robins is ever likely to forget.