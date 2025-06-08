Pavilion Bulls earn bragging rights by beating the Bears

Worthing Pavilion Bulls came out on top after the first of this season's fraternal derbies against the Bears in the West Sussex Bowls League. The Bulls took three of the four rinks and eight of the 10 points on June 8, winning a closely fought contest by an aggregate of 61 shots to 54.

Roger Dutton, Richard Williams, Ralf Kuhr and skip Keith Wadhams took top rink for the Bulls, defeating Mick Steggell, Allan Banks, Geoff Pratt and Jeremy Simpson 17-11.

Wadhams recovered impressively from an 8-1 deficit after five ends, moving ahead for the first time with five of the 18 left to play.

Malcolm Gardiner, George Rhodes, Ken Chapman and Simon Warr also won 17-11, though the ends were shared nine each with Dave Thomas, Simon Ritter, John Winkley and Colin Davey.

Ken Chapman releases another immaculate bowl for the Bulls

The Bulls' third win came on the captains' rink, with Keith Lyons, Barry Balchin, Richard Calvert and Derek Little defeating Nour Dissem, Richard Burden, Francis Fahey and Paul Ward 14-11.

Andy Peters, Ian Slater, Ian Godden and Richard Maton earned two points for the Bears by beating Graham Morrey, Bill Muir, Tony Beale and Richard Krupa 21-13.

Pavilion Badgers registered their first win of the season on June 7 at the fourth attempt, defeating Pagham 43-40 and on two of the three rinks for a 6-2 away victory.

Top rink went to Ritter, Alan Fryar, Pratt and skip Bryan Bodicoat. They recovered from a nightmare start to defeat Mike English's four 17-13.

Francis Fahey, right, the Bears captain, congratulates Barry Balchin, his Bulls counterpart

Bodicoat turned the tables with a perfectly weighted last wood on the ninth end that rolled through a host of short bowls and took shot when Pagham were holding seven.

The match was tied overall when Mike Lawton, Dennis Allen, Peter Tomley and Barry Ledger lost 16-12 to Paul Machin's rink.

Terry Edmondson, Alan Crowter, Brian Jones and David Berry held their nerve in the final game to secure the aggregate victory by defeating Richard Read's rink 14-11.

Three days earlier, the Badgers had lost 50-48 to Norfolk B in Littlehampton, earning three of the eight points from one winning rink and one tie.

Derek Little in action for the Bulls, watched by opposing skip Paul Ward

Ritter, Banks, Pratt and Bodicoat won 17-13 against Brian Phillips' rink but were left to rue the loss of three shots over the final two ends.

Lawton, John Ives, Alan Cheeseman and Ledger were three down after 16 ends. They levelled the game against Neil Gillingham's rink with a single on the 18th.

Crowter, Fryar, Tomley and Berry went 5-0 up after two but lost that lead on the next end and were eventually beaten 20-14 by John Wilson's rink.

Two much-improved performances from Pavilion in the Stracey Shield earned them their first 10 points of the league season from matches three and four.

Tomley, the new Stracey captain, was delighted with the 78-56 win against Goring Manor at Field Place on June 2.

Top rink went to Sue Gubbins, Kathy Byrnes, Banks and Warwick Davis, who scored heavily throughout to register a 29-8 win over Stuart Andrews' rink.

Tomley skipped Pat Edmonds, Ian Down and Pam Duffield to Pavilion's other victory, a 21-13 success against Chris Adams' rink.

Archie Davis, Sue Bryan, Lyons and Bodicoat led 16-9 after 10 ends but Chris Wood's rink stormed back and eventually won 20-19.

Dissem, Jones, Edmondson and Berry were level with Bill Porter's rink after 12 ends but gained only one more shot in a 15-9 defeat.

Three days later, Pavilion welcomed the league leaders, Tarring Priory, who had taken maximum points from their first two matches. The hosts won on two rinks while losing 80-62 on aggregate.

Lyons, Byrnes, Berry and Chapman took only seven of the 18 ends against Terry Urban's rink but restricted Priory to singles and twos, earning Pavilion a 23-15 win.

Dissem, Duffield, Tomley and Warwick Davis beat Roy Barclay's rink 19-12. Archie Davis, Jones, Roger Dutton and Ledger lost 28-12 to Ian Robertson's rink.

Edmonds led superbly for Pavilion against John Bailey's rink but received little help from Banks, Ritter and Bodicoat in a game John Bailey's rink dominated from start to finish, winning 25-8.

In the Gladys Rowland Trophy, Pavilion's team of Julie Woods, Ange Gatland, Kathy Byrnes and skip Gill Harrisson lost 18-12 at Shoreham. Suzie Warley's rink led for the hosts from start to finish, although Pavilion at least had the satisfaction of taking the last four ends.