Peacock still boss of the birdies at Mannings Heath
Heath's Easter Saturday stableford was also won with 39 points, this time by 13-handicap Stephen Keast whose round included five pars and two birdies. Richard Tullett took second place on countback from junior Charlie Boyes a point behind.
Tina Norris made an overdue return to the lady winners' fold with a fine 39 points off twenty-seven that featured five pars. Sybille Shababi pipped Julie Law on a back six countback with 36 for the runner-up berth.
In a busy week of competition Heath's ladies also played two matches. A home tie in the Morrice Fousomes against a strong Chartham Park side saw them beaten 3-0. And in their opening Sussex Martlets league match away to Copthorne they lost 3½ – 1½ despite a valiant effort by skipper Debs Battle who recovered from four down to win 2 and 1 despite conceding fifteen handicap shots to her opponent.