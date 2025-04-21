Peacock still boss of the birdies at Mannings Heath

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aaron Peacock continues to rack up the birdies at Mannings Heath, carding another six in the April mid-week stableford. as he cruised to a three-under-par 69 for 39 points. Peacock had two seven-birdie rounds off forward tees in the winter and moving back to the orange medal tees, where he plays off scratch, clearly hasn't blunted his precision approach play. Even so, his latest success was only achieved on countback from Aaron Barnes who was left rueing the double bogey on the last that cost him first place. Richard Rossiter took third place with 39.

Heath's Easter Saturday stableford was also won with 39 points, this time by 13-handicap Stephen Keast whose round included five pars and two birdies. Richard Tullett took second place on countback from junior Charlie Boyes a point behind.

Tina Norris made an overdue return to the lady winners' fold with a fine 39 points off twenty-seven that featured five pars. Sybille Shababi pipped Julie Law on a back six countback with 36 for the runner-up berth.

In a busy week of competition Heath's ladies also played two matches. A home tie in the Morrice Fousomes against a strong Chartham Park side saw them beaten 3-0. And in their opening Sussex Martlets league match away to Copthorne they lost 3½ – 1½ despite a valiant effort by skipper Debs Battle who recovered from four down to win 2 and 1 despite conceding fifteen handicap shots to her opponent.