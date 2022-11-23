Penalty drama as Three Bridges push Brighton and Hove Albion all the way in the Sussex Senior Cup

Three Bridges pushed Brighton and Hove Albion all the way in their Sussex Senior Cup clash.

This was a strange evening for both Bridges skipper Brannon O’Neill and keeper Mitch Bromage.

Both played well on the night with Bromage in particular making a number of good saves against a talented young Brighton outfit. But O’Neill earned a yellow card for a late challenge, whilst the two of them were then involved in a crazy own goal. And to compete their misery, both missed penalties in the shoot out after the sides had drawn 1-1.

Bromage’s first notable save came from Marcus Ifill, who was a constant threat all night, mainly on the right wing. Another good run by him was again thwarted by Bromage, whose best save came from a point blank Billy Clarke header.

Action from Bridges v Haywards Heath earlier in the season. Picture by Ray Turner

Ifill then created a great chance for Imari Samuels, who incredibly missed, and this gave heart to Bridges with Kieron Pamment forcing Killian Cahill to a good low save. The turning point looked to be Callum Donaghey’s second yellow card just after the hour, but Brighton went ahead after 65 minutes with a bizarre own goal. A cross from the left reached O’NEILL on his own in the box, and he chested the ball down towards Bromage, who unfortunately was moving in the opposite direction and couldn’t quite prevent it from going over the line!

The Bridges defence showed admirable strength and desire not to be beaten again with Joe Tennent a rock in the heart of a never say die back line. Clarke fired over and Sam Packham’s low drive was gathered by Bromage. The one goal difference gave Bridges continued hope and with three minutes of normal time remaining, Joe Stone seemed set to net as he broke through only for Cahill to push the shot away for a corner. Tressor Difika got a header to the corner but Cahill gathered comfortably.

But two minutes into the four added, a long throw by Billy Irving to the near post was bundled in by STONE to leave the game having to be settled by a penalty shoot out, something that Crawley Town had suffered in their Senior Cup loss at Hastings.

Packham, Matt Everitt, Samuels and Ben Wilson all slotted for Brighton, whilst Curtis Gayler, having his first game following injury, started well enough for Bridges. But O’Neill’s effort was denied by the woodwork and the keeper combined. Pamment gave Bridges hope, but Bromage’s night ended in disappointment despite him almost saving three of Brighton’s efforts as he took Bridges’ fourth penalty himself and sadly drove it over the goal and outside the ground!

Bridges Man of the Match – Joe Tennent.

Bridges: M.Bromage, B.Irving, J.Stone, C.Donaghey, J.Tennent, K.Rivera (D.Ferreria, 79), C.Gayler, B.O’Neill, N.Leighton (K.Pamment, 51), H.Woollard, C.Lawson (T.Difika, 67).Unused Subs. – M.Wilson, T.Bromage.Booked – O’Neill (27), Donaghey (29).Sent Off (2nd yellow) – Donaghey (62).

