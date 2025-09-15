Petworth open day offer chance to try real tennis
A fantastic opportunity for those curious about the sport of real tennis is being offered by Petworth House Tennis Court.
The open day is on Saturday, October 4 and participants at no cost can try out the sport for the first time and see the professionals in action.
The following activities are planned:
- Free taster sessions at 10.30am, 11:30am and 12:30pm
- Buffet lunch for participants
- Fun games and matchplay
- A professional exhibition singles match around 3.15pm, with tea and coffee served
For further details or to book a place please contact the Professionals: 01798 343527 or email [email protected]