Picture special: Tennis, tea and more enjoyed by Hailsham members

More than 20 players from all levels came to play, and were paired off with random partners to make the games interesting. Each pair played another pair for three games, before swapping partners and playing another three games, and then reporting their individual scores to the games organiser, Richard Dodman. As the games got under way, it became a logistical nightmare for Richard as everybody wanted to report at the same time while they could still remembertheir scores! As the showers arrived, most players stayed on court to finish their matches, coming into the clubhouse bedraggled but happy.

All the players brought something to share for lunch when the tournament had finished, and, as ever, there was lots of delicious food to spare. The top scorers were Ben Stonham for the men and Barbara Cordner for the ladies, but as everybody had played different numbers of games, no overall winner was declared. Organiser Bridget Dodman said the event was a great success, not least because she managed to win all six games in one of her ties! The next tournament is planned for the Whitsun Bank Holiday Monday, May 27.

The new season has just started, and the Hailsham club is offering 50% reduction in annual subscriptions for new members (and returning ones) to build up the club membership. It’s good exercise and good fun, so why don’t you give it a try?

1 . Hailsham Tennis Club members gather for a fun tournament and some good food (8).JPG Hailsham Tennis Club members gathered at Easter for a fun round-robin tournament and the chance to socialise and tuck into some nice food Photo: Hailsham TC

