Play-off spot for Eastbourne United

A best finish in 16 years ensured Anthony Storey’s Eastbourne United go through to the SCFL premier division play-offs after securing a win against a brave Shoreham side on Saturday.

United went into the game in third place, and for the first time this season there was everything to lose. Having put together a run of six consecutive wins, they were in the driving seat, while Shoreham needed a point to stay up, and even then relied on Loxwood losing.

From arrival at Middle Road, you could feel the tension. United approached it with the same attitude as the last three or four matches - try to overwhelm the opponents in the first 20 minutes.

Shoreham were, to be honest, outclassed. To their real credit, they worked their socks off, and this would be no walkover.

Tarik Ibrahim of Eastbourne Unired

Charlie Ball and James Hull both went close in the opening minutes and the Shoreham keeper realised that he would need to be on his mettle, but after just ten minutes it was a familiar story - an Arthur Grout corner into the near post and Ollie Hyland seemed to hang in the air forever to connect and head home.

Shoreham were stunned but refused to lay down. Attack after attack was dealt with by either back four or keeper, and more than once United blazed over the bar. Half-time came and went, nothing changed - Shoreham were emboldened and brought a good save from Broadbent, but it was a rarity.

Despite the one-sided nature, United’s supporters started to feel that slight unease; previous seasons have been peppered with one-sided matches either drawn or lost due to giving away a freak goal, or a moment of non concentration.

United in fairness didn’t look like they had a mistake in them, and with a couple of minutes to go, substitute Siri Akinlusi crashed through the Musselmen to make it 2-0, condemning a brave Shoreham to relegation.

But there was one more twist, in injury time, suddenly the home crowd went berserk as news came through that Loxwood had lost in injury time and Shoreham stayed up.

it was a poignant moment for United’s supporters too - five years ago this weekend United stayed in the top flight as Arundel imploded and went down, saving United, who won at Pagham.

While the Musselmen celebrate the reprieve, United are rewarded with third place in the league and a home play-off semi-final tie against Haywards Heath Town on Tuesday (29th) at 7.45pm - it should be another big crowd at the Oval Arena as the drama continues to unfold.