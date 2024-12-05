Polegate Cricket Club celebrate another successful season

Polegate & Stone Cross Cricket Club celebrated another successful season at their presentation evening, where numerous awards were handed to adult and junior members.

After successive promotions in the past two years, the adult first team, despite many injuries, consolidated in mid-table. Player of the season was Solly Fitzpatrick, who won the batting trophy and the player's award. Emmett Johnson took the bowling prize.

It was the junior section that had most to celebrate, though. Continuing their reputation as the most successful junior side in the area, the under 10s were East Sussex champions, the under 11s won their league for the third consecutive year, while the U13s just missed out on their third consecutive trophy, finishing runners-up in their league and winning three of four Sussex Festival games.

Ten-year-old Jack Davidson won Junior Player of the Year. Despite his tender years, he performed magnificently across all age groups, captaining the victorious softball team and playing a major role in the league winning XIs. He also starred in the under-13 league and festival team.

Polegate & Stone Cross CC celebrating a great season

Numerous awards were won by Luke Goodall and Henry Mcpherson. Luke won both batting and bowling prizes and also the new Viceroy Trophy for the outstanding individual performance of the year for his five wickets for four runs in the Sussex Festival at Rottingdean.

The awards were sponsored by The Viceroy Indian Restaurant in Polegate.

Winter nets for both juniors and seniors start in January and new members are welcome to come along.