Polegate Cricket Juniors start training
Polegate & Stone Cross Cricket Club celebrated the best year in the club's 100-year history with the 1st team gaining back to back promotions and the juniors making a clean sweep of their East Sussex leagues. Even the U10 softball team reached the area finals for the second time in three years.
Building on this success, winter training has commenced for all juniors and adults at Turin School in Larkspur Drive, each Sunday - Juniors at 1.30pm and adults at 6.30pm - both sessions last 90 minutes.
The club are looking for new players to strengthen all teams and new members are welcome at the sessions.
This season the club plans to run two adult teams in the East Sussex leagues on Saturdays and the juniors will play at under 10 (softball), and U11 and U13 (hardball).
The British Queen at Willingdon are continuing their adult sponsorship and the juniors have new sponsors in The Windmill Chinese at Stone Cross and The Viceroy restaurant in Polegate.