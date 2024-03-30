Polegate Plodders enjoy success at Hastings Half Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Completing a half marathon is no mean feat and is always a tough challenge for even the most accomplished runner, weeks of training go into the preparation for any event but Hastings certainly is a challenge with an elevation gain of over 250 metres as it loops around the town, then once you're back on the flat there always seems to be a strong headwind.

Grit, determination and commitment are at the forefront of anyone attempting this run and the feeling of elation as you cross the finish line and are presented with your medal (horse brass) is something you can't buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First to finish for the Plodders was Jamie Martin in a very respectable 1:52:04 (chip time), Chris Jones was next over the line in 1:59:15 (chip time), Leon Greck completed the course in 2:16:36 (chip time), Frank Wood came home in 2:26:51 (chip time) closely followed by Victoria Townsend in 2:27:27 (chip time) and finally Nikki Loats crossed the finish line in 2:35:24 (chip time).