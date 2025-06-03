Polegrove are champions as bowlers continue their success

Two Polegrove Bowls Club teams entered the Parade BC open triples competition in Eastbourne.

The huge Langham Cup was won by Terry Adams, Tilly Rawles and June Pollard after they beat Motcombe Gardens in the final 12-8

Polegrove ladies are in the county fours and county triples semi finals.

In the fours Sue Cooper, Jo Hearsum, Alison Watt and Rosamund Wood will play Middleton and Sue, Alison and Margaret Adcock will play club-mates Alice Phillimore, Jo Watt and Lyndsey Jamison in the triples.

Sue, Jo and Alison will be awarded their county badges next season having accumulated enough points.

This weekend Polegrove play Sidley Martlets in the Tony Allcock mixed fours