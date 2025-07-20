Polegrove Bowling Club taste more county success
Rachel Mackriell continued her winning ways in the two wood singles and teamed up with Rosamund Wood, Lesley Beale and Nina Allbut in the senior fours competition to win that. They now play in the final next weekend for a place in the national finals.
Two Polegrove teams had to play each other in the triples semi-finals. Margaret Adcock, Alison Watt and Sue Cooper were edged out by the youngsters Alice Phillimore, Jo Watt and Lyndsey Jamison as they earned their place in the national finals at Leamington in August.
Polegrove are progressing well in the national over-60 mixed double rink. After a good win against Horley (Surrey) they are now in the last 16 and will play a Kent team for a place at Leamington.
Teams are Terry Adams, Chris Hearsum, Rachel Mackriell and Nina Allbut and Rosamund Wood, Terry Webb, Clive Jeffrey and Denise Hodd.