Polegrove Bowls Club ladies are county champions - again
Polegrove Bowls Club’s ultra-consistent ladies have retained their Top Club crown.
The ladies have won the Sussex County top club title for the fourth year in a row.
Playing Burgess Hill at Woodingdean, Rachel Mackriell once again set the game up with a 21-5 win.
The pairs of Jo Watt and Denise Hodd won 22-8, which sealed Burgess Hill’s fate.
But the fours, Rosamund Wood, Alison Watt and Sue Cooper pulled off a 20-15 win and the triples team of Alice Phillimore, Margaret Adcock and Nina Allbut narrowly lost.