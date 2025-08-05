Polegrove Bowls Club ladies are county champions - again

Champions - the Polegrove ladies who clinched more silverware
Polegrove Bowls Club’s ultra-consistent ladies have retained their Top Club crown.

The ladies have won the Sussex County top club title for the fourth year in a row.

Playing Burgess Hill at Woodingdean, Rachel Mackriell once again set the game up with a 21-5 win.

The pairs of Jo Watt and Denise Hodd won 22-8, which sealed Burgess Hill’s fate.

But the fours, Rosamund Wood, Alison Watt and Sue Cooper pulled off a 20-15 win and the triples team of Alice Phillimore, Margaret Adcock and Nina Allbut narrowly lost.

