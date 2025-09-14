Polegrove club champions are crowned

Despite having to dodge the rain there were some very good bowling and close finals at the Polegrove Bowls Club last weekend.

John Boon has had a fantastic season, in his second year of bowling - playing in five finals and winning all five of them including being crowned Club champion.

Rachel Mackriell won the ladies championship for the second year running, she was also runner-up in the mixed handicap singles and pairs with new bowler Marie Gibbons.

Julian Wood was mixed singles winner and also won the men’s 2 woods and pairs with Kieran Jay.

Men’s champion John Boon

Results: Ladies Championship - R Mackriell 21 - 15 B Simpson, Longdon-T Rawles 21 - 20 P Hill, Handicap - A Watt 21 19 B Simpson, 100 up D Hodd 101 - 49 A Watt, 2 woods A Watt 16 - 13 R Wood, Veteran 2 woods - L Crone 17- 10 B Simpson, Pairs - M Adcock & L Hume 16 - 15 R Mackriell & M Gibbons. Men’s Championship - J Boon 21-7 T Adams, Whittaker - J Boon 21 - 7 E Gatward, Handicap J Boon 21- 19 T Adams, 100 up J Wood 103 - 77 K Jay, 2 woods - J Shemain 17-10 T Adams, Pairs K Jay & J Wood 24 - 2 C Mead & W Gale, Drawn pairs - W Gale & J Boon 14 -11 J Shemain & C Hearsum. Mixed pairs - J Boon & H Cain 14 - 12 C Jeffrey & LGatward, Australian pairs - D Hodd & J Pollard 18 - 12 K Jay & L Gatward.

