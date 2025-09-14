Despite having to dodge the rain there were some very good bowling and close finals at the Polegrove Bowls Club last weekend.

John Boon has had a fantastic season, in his second year of bowling - playing in five finals and winning all five of them including being crowned Club champion.

Rachel Mackriell won the ladies championship for the second year running, she was also runner-up in the mixed handicap singles and pairs with new bowler Marie Gibbons.

Julian Wood was mixed singles winner and also won the men’s 2 woods and pairs with Kieran Jay.

Men’s champion John Boon

Results: Ladies Championship - R Mackriell 21 - 15 B Simpson, Longdon-T Rawles 21 - 20 P Hill, Handicap - A Watt 21 19 B Simpson, 100 up D Hodd 101 - 49 A Watt, 2 woods A Watt 16 - 13 R Wood, Veteran 2 woods - L Crone 17- 10 B Simpson, Pairs - M Adcock & L Hume 16 - 15 R Mackriell & M Gibbons. Men’s Championship - J Boon 21-7 T Adams, Whittaker - J Boon 21 - 7 E Gatward, Handicap J Boon 21- 19 T Adams, 100 up J Wood 103 - 77 K Jay, 2 woods - J Shemain 17-10 T Adams, Pairs K Jay & J Wood 24 - 2 C Mead & W Gale, Drawn pairs - W Gale & J Boon 14 -11 J Shemain & C Hearsum. Mixed pairs - J Boon & H Cain 14 - 12 C Jeffrey & LGatward, Australian pairs - D Hodd & J Pollard 18 - 12 K Jay & L Gatward.