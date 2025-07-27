Polegrove ladies are county champions
Polegrove Bowls Club ladies played in five county finals at the weekend – and were crowned champions in all five.
Rachel Mackriell won the County singles 21-5 , two woods 14-7 and still has a Champion of Champions final to play.
She also teamed up with Rosamund Wood, Nina Allbut and new bowler Marie Gibbons to win the senior fours title winning 21-3.
Rosamund played in the fours with Alison Watt, Jo Hearsum and Sue Cooper and won 19-16.
And the triples title went to Alice Phillimore, Jo Watt and Lyndsey Jamison with a 22-5 win.