Polegrove ladies are county champions

Polegrove BC's singles, fours and triples winners

Polegrove Bowls Club ladies played in five county finals at the weekend – and were crowned champions in all five.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Mackriell won the County singles 21-5 , two woods 14-7 and still has a Champion of Champions final to play.

She also teamed up with Rosamund Wood, Nina Allbut and new bowler Marie Gibbons to win the senior fours title winning 21-3.

Rosamund played in the fours with Alison Watt, Jo Hearsum and Sue Cooper and won 19-16.

And the triples title went to Alice Phillimore, Jo Watt and Lyndsey Jamison with a 22-5 win.