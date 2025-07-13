Polegrove ladies are winners in county bowls semis
The fours team, Rosamund Wood, Alison Watt, Jo Hearsum and Sue Cooper, beat Middleton Sports 19-16 to earn a place in the county final in two weeks’ time.
The win means they represent Sussex at the national finals in Leamington Spa in August
Rachel Mackriell won her singles game against Rottingdean 21-18 to earn her place at the national finals and will play an opponent from Midhurst in the final.
She is also still going strong in the national mixed pairs and champion of champions competitions and is in two more county semi finals next weekend along with two Polegrove teams who play each other in the triples semi.