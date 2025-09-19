Priory clinch third place

By Keith Brinsmead
Contributor
Published 19th Sep 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 14:56 BST
Having already won the Stracey League and finished mid table in the West Sussex League Division 1, Tarring Priory’s bowlers achieved the four points they needed to take third place in the Brodie League in a 64 -71 defeat away to Steyning

Linda Harwood, John Proffitt, Roy Bland and David Fairs led the way with a 23-16 win over Andy Ripley but four shots conceded on the last end together with six shots by Trevor Puttick, John Fairs and Ray Baker on their way to a high scoring 14 -27 defeat to James Male handed Steyning the overall win.

It was left to Mike Belton, Steve Davis and Keith Brinsmead to hold second wood on their final end and eke out a 13-12 victory.

In a close pairs match Frank Tsang, on his brief return from Hong Kong and Stuart Logan went down 14 -16 to Joan Ford.

Team manager Steve Davis was pleased with the season – but feels there could be further improvement next year.

