Priory clinch third place

Having already won the Stracey League and finished mid table in the West Sussex League Division 1, Tarring Priory’s bowlers achieved the four points they needed to take third place in the Brodie League in a 64 -71 defeat away to Steyning

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Harwood, John Proffitt, Roy Bland and David Fairs led the way with a 23-16 win over Andy Ripley but four shots conceded on the last end together with six shots by Trevor Puttick, John Fairs and Ray Baker on their way to a high scoring 14 -27 defeat to James Male handed Steyning the overall win.

It was left to Mike Belton, Steve Davis and Keith Brinsmead to hold second wood on their final end and eke out a 13-12 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a close pairs match Frank Tsang, on his brief return from Hong Kong and Stuart Logan went down 14 -16 to Joan Ford.

Team manager Steve Davis was pleased with the season – but feels there could be further improvement next year.