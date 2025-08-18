Priory close in on Stracey League

Having lost at home, league leaders Tarring Priory travelled to second place Marine Gardens knowing a good result would mean one hand would be on the Stracey Shield and their players did not disappoint team manager John Proffitt.

Trevor Puttick, Steve Allen, Roy Barclay and skip John Bailey who had only suffered one defeat saw off Marine Garden's Tim Baldwin 24 -8.

Having been tied 10 -10 at the halfway stage, in form Mike Mahoney, Steve Davis, playing at his previous club, Keith Brinsmead and skip Nick Eager raced away from James Albon to a commanding 22 -14 victory.

Proffitt with Mike Belton, top rated Roy Bland and skip Chris Ide suffered five consecutive losing ends and went from 10 -13 to 14 -25 against Ivan Godsmark, so it was left to Mike Meadows, Ray Lister, David Fairs and Ray Baker to clinch the victory.

Action at Tarring Priory

Going into the last end one down, Baker's team held their nerve and 2 shots gave them an 18 -17 win which could be decisive as this season's final games are played out

After two defeats Proffitt called for one last big effort from his players and they duly responded. With a final fixture against Goring Manor to come the Stracey Shield is now within their grasp.