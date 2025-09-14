Prizes but few surprises for Manning Heath's ladies
Ladies' captain Debs Battle took the Shirley Dene Cup for best gross score of 92 in the Silver Division, but only on countback from Mina Burton while the latter's round earned her the Gross Aggregate Shield when combined with her Spring Meeting score.
Sybille Shababi took the Cayzer Cup as best gross scorer in the Bronze Division with a 96 that included six pars and her 72 off handicap also earned her the Nett Aggregate Shield. Nett awards on the day went to Marion Gibson and meeting organiser Aine Mcilvenna, both of whom signed for 76.
Despite heavy showers there was a strong turnout for the finals of the midweek roll-up on Kingfisher where double points were at stake in the order of merit race and several players in contention.
Tim Bilson's 21 points off ten made him a clear winner on the evening with Steve Mitchell and Simon Norris both three points behind. But the overall season's winner was Richard Reid who pipped Steve Dowell by a single point and Richard Tullett by two.
The seniors teamed up with the ladies in St Andrews Greensomes for the Geoffrey Walker Bowls where Graham Lowther and Mary Grange combined superbly for an outstanding 41 points.
Runners-up with 38 points were Nick Tidey and Lynne Jones who just got the countback verdict over Ian Spreadbury and Rosemary Martin.