Pro golfer hits £5,000 jackpot in Littlehampton Golf Club pro-am
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
For one young professional it turned out to be a very special day indeed.
He holed his tee shot on the par three 8th hole, collecting a cash prize of £5,000.
James Sharp aced his seven-iron while playing in the main sponsor’s team, TJ Transport.
It was only his second hole in one and the first as a professional.
Before play commenced at 8am the wind was still up around 40mph, not boding well for the early starters. The sun soon broke through and the wind eased to a mere 25-30mph.
The scoring reflected the difficulty despite the course and greens being in first class condition.
Four pros tied for first place on level par and in the team event it was two in two for the trio of Robbie Clear, Mike Lyne and Craig Stoner.
The home players posted 88 points to win by a four-shot margin, fresh on the back of their win in the Bognor Pro-Am a week earlier..
Andy Musk, Paul Wilkinson and Graham Edwards were runners-up.
Just 48 hours later, in the club’s Founders’ Trophy, LGC member Kevin Green holed his tee shot on the 11th hole, for his third hole in one and the second on the same hole. Kevin has rejoined the club after returning from a lengthy absence, while living in South Wales.
This week brings the Seniors’ Championship across two days.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.