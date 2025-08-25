Promotion bids continue for Horley

Horley 1st XI’s promotion chase in Surrey Championship Division Four East continues, as a nail-biting seven-run victory over Alleyn leaves them fifth in the table with two games to go, but only 15 points off the two promotion spots. The 3rd XI are also still in the hunt to move up.

The 1st XI skipper Regan Derham was forced onto the sidelines this week after breaking a finger last weekend, so Ben Remfry stepped into the captain’s spotlight and carried on Derham’s tradition by losing the toss.

Horley were asked to bat first, with the ever-present opener Remfry partnered this week by Adam Stephenson. The gamble on Stephenson didn’t pay off as Jonathan Walmsley (1-24) picked up Alleyn’s first wicket at the start of the fourth over.

CP Singh joined Remfry with 16 on the board as the pair looked to steady the ship but the introduction of spin was Singh’s downfall with Jack Thompson (2-49) taking a smart caught and bowled to remove the Horley overseas.

Ben Remfry captained Horley 1st XI and scored 66.

At 61-2 Remfry was still going well, however the Alleyn spin attack were starting to squeeze their visitors. Thompson found his next scalp halfway through the 20th and then halfway through the 23rd Matthew Ogden (3-17) claimed the crucial wicket of Remfry for 66 (ten fours) to reduce Horley to 105-4.

This sparked a little collapse as Ogden found another and with the help of Will Gabb (1-10), Horley were 110-6 after the 26th over. Ogden wasn’t finished there, picking up a final wicket before bowling his full allocation.

Jon Barnett (31) had been quietly going about his work at the other end and with the help of Matthew Gainsford (21), got Horley up to a competitive total. Barnett fell to Joe Colebrook (1-15) an over before Gainsford was dismissed by Joe Barnes (1-48).

With the score 172-9, up stepped Will Taylor (26 not out) and Charlie Robins (18 not out) and they put on 51 crucial runs for the final wicket to drag Horley up to 223-9 by the time 50 overs had passed.

Taylor and Ben Davies started with the ball and both kept it tight early. The pressure soon paid off as Taylor picked up Horley’s first, cleaning bowling Tom Eadon with a well-directed yorker in the seventh over. Robert George (49) and Ogden (49) were rebuilding for Alleyn and frustrating the Horley attack by picking off runs with relative ease.

Aidan Spalding (2-38) was called into the attack to break this flourishing partnership and it didn’t take him long, as with his second ball he got George caught and bowled to reduce Alleyn to 77-2 in the 19th.

Adam Keane (28) came in and gave Ogden support but was Spalding’s next victim in the 29th over. Horley were feeling in control, but with Ogden still at the crease, Alleyn were well and truly still in the game.

The returning Taylor picked up his next in the 35th over and Horley’s tails were up, leading to a collapse from Alleyn. Robins (1-38) picked up the crucial wicket of Ogden, trapping the Alleyn number three lbw for 49 in the 39th before Remfry added a runout to the scorecard in the very next over.

At 154-6, Will Gabb (46) seemed to be Alleyn’s last hope, bludgeoning a lot of his runs down the ground to get as close to Horley’s total as possible. Joe Barnes was trying his best to support Gabb, however, he fell to Taylor midway through the 48th thanks to a good catch in front of the sightscreen from Stephenson.

Alleyn needed 17 off the last two overs, and unfortunately for them, Gabb fell to Davies (1-37) in the penultimate over, Ben Stewart holding on to a good catch over his head on the mid-wicket boundary. With 11 needed off the final over, Taylor held his nerve, claiming his fourth of the day (4-32) and Stewart added a runout to his name to dismiss Alleyn for 216.

There is still everything to play for as Horley welcome bottom-of-the-table Cheam to Horley Row next Saturday.

Horley 2nd XI lost by four wickets to Banstead 3rd XI after they were bowled out for 148 and couldn’t match the visitors’ performance in the field.

Having not made it to 100 in the last two matches, Horley needed a better batting innings and after Chris Webber elected to bat, openers Henrick Cook and Toby Davie set a good foundation against some testing opening bowlers, playing some lovely shots and leaving deliveries when needed. They put on 66 before Cook was bowled by Noah Snowden for 23 (five fours).

Aryan Patel was run out two balls later but Davie and Richard Waddington took the score on to 100 before Davie was caught by George Chesser off Snowden for 41 (seven fours) in the 21st over.

Waddington went on to make 32 (six fours) and Ant Puttick 22 before both were caught off Snowden (4-49), but batters six to nine didn’t get out of single figures. Isaac Rusbridge thought had Alex Field stone cold lbw first ball in the 30th over but it wasn’t given, he then bowled Matt Reid and Irfaan Baksh with his next two deliveries and when his next chance came to bowl at Field, four overs later, he bowled him too.

By then, Horley were 138-9 and although Webber scored an invaluable 15 batting at 10, when he was caught and bowled by Eash Aravinthan, Horley were all out for 148 in 36.2 overs.

Horley picked up two early wickets in the reply, with wicketkeeper George Hyde taking a catch off Webber to remove Chesser, then Webber dismissing Roger Wallbank lbw, but number two batter James Smith proved more difficult to dislodge and ultimately won the game for Banstead.

From 27-2, the visitors reach 59 before a sharp catch from Hyde off Irfaan Baksh accounted for Zach Butterfield but then Smith and Rusbridge put on 69 for the fourth wicket to take the game away from Horley as Webber mixed and matched the bowling attack to no avail.

There was controversy when Baksh bowled Rusbridge at the start of the 27th over but was no-balled for not telling the umpire what his action would be at the start of his new spell. Horley had done the same to Banstead in their innings, but not from a wicket ball.

Rusbridge had another life when he was caught off a no ball shortly afterwards but he was finally out for 31 in the 31st, to a direct-hit runout from Waddington.

Five balls later another accurate throw, this time by Field from square leg, had Snowden run out for a duck, but at 129-5, Banstead were in sight of the finish line.

Baksh finally bowled Smith for 69 in the 35th over. His innings had lasted 102 balls and included ten fours. Only three more runs were needed for the Banstead win and they came with a boundary in the next over.

The defeat leaves Horley fourth in Surrey Cricket Championship Division Eight East with two games to go.

Horley 3rd XI lost by just eight runs at Goring by Sea in a hard-fought game, but results going in their favour elsewhere mean they are still in with a chance of promotion from Sussex Division Ten West.

Horley won the toss and decided to bowl first and Ryan Smith and Jack James started the attack, both bowling brilliantly, keeping the run-rate down and putting the pressure on.

Smith eventually found the breakthrough, capturing the wicket of Sean Mckeon with a great catch taken by Dan Farmer.

With some of the usual seam attack for Horley not available, skipper Kieran Childs brought on the spinners early. A few loose balls meant the runs began accumulating and Horley needed a breakthrough to stop the Goring fightback.

Danny Patel and William Hofmann eventually found their feet and the wickets began to tumble, Patel taking 2-34 off five overs and Hofmann taking 4-33 from his nine.

Dan Wood had a brilliant knock for Goring, hitting 73 before becoming one of Hofmann’s victims, caught by Matt Ware. Other catches were held by James and Khyan Patel.

Horley managed to capture one more wicket with Childs bowling and Ware taking the catch, but Goring finished on a very respectable 178-8 from their 40 overs.

Ryan Bunn and Rob Rigby started things off for Horley with the bat and did brilliantly, peppering the boundary with ease. But wickets then began to tumble. A injured Rigby was first to depart, going for 9 off the bowling of Goring skipper Paul Groves.

Bunn shortly followed getting bowled for 19 by Oliver Sumpter.

Tom Jowett and Ware were in next for Horley and after a short burst of quick runs, Goring took charge of the game again as Groves struck twice, taking Jowett out of the game for 14 and Ware for 6. Sumpter didn’t take long to find another, as Khyan Patel was caught by Andy Jinman for 2.

Horley needed a partnership and Dan Farmer and Childs batted brilliantly together, knocking the ball around to all areas of the field and punishing the bad balls to the boundary. Just as the tables looked like turning, Childs found the fielder and was dismissed, caught by Ben Potter-Blake for 17 off Scott Readings’ bowling.

Danny Patel was in next and looked to accelerate the runs for Horley and delivered on that before he was caught and bowled by Sumpter for 29, despite the delivery possibly being a no ball.

After a brilliant knock from Farmer he was unfortunately caught out for 40 by Greg Ayling off Isobel Cloke. The remaining Horley batsmen gave it their all in search of the remaining runs but bowler Wood ran out James for 8 with a great bit of fielding, then picked up the last wicket of Smith with a good catch taken Sumpter.

Horley are third in the table, just five points behind Crawley 3rd XI in the second promotion spot and with one match to play compared to Crawley’s two. A win at Crawley next Saturday will leave Horley waiting to see what happens the following week, when they don’t have a game. An additional factor is that runaway league leaders Crawley Eagles 5th XI may be denied promotion because their own 4th XI are already in Division Nine and so the 5ths can only go up if they also move up, something which is not certain as they slipped out of the promotion places this week after a defeat, but the fight is not over in that division either.