Pulborough Bowls Club's Family Fun Day raises £80 for MND charity

With Horsham cancelling Pulborough's BC's friendly on Monday, it was off to Witterings for the first match of the week.

A league match away is always a challenge, but the six-strong team from Pulborough rose to the occasion at Witterings on Tuesday in the Brooks Motors League.

It was a game of two halves: one triple played catch-up from the first end, finally losing by 3 shots, and the second, skipped by Club Captain John Brown, with Jenny Patterson as lead and Jane Gray as two, leading from the first end – taking eight shots before Witterings got off the mark and keeping their noses ahead to win by 3 shots, giving Pulborough 3 valuable points for a draw.

Pulborough still have four players in the Sussex County Unbadged competition: Christian Bushell, Malcolm Gray, Alfie Knight and Marc Pells, who played on Thursday and made it through to Round 3 on Wednesday, July 16, but Christian and Alfie will have to play each other.

Pulborough's Family Fun Day attracts all ages to the green

Saturday saw the annual return of the Mick Ralph Family Fun Day to raise funds for Motor Neuron Disease (MND). It looked like being a wash-out at 2pm when the gates opened, but with clearing skies the locals started to arrive, filling the green with noise and activity.

Visitors paid £1 each for target bowls, which was eventually won, after a play-off, by member Marc Pells, with Dean Farrell in second place.

Tickets for the raffle and sales of bacon rolls added to the profits, which after costs came to £80 for the charity.

Plenty of sweets were won by the kids playing games on the green, which left their parents free to sit out and enjoy their surroundings with a drink in hand.

Young bowlers out on the green at Pulborough BC

Pulborough Bowls Club are proud to support several charities each year, with the captain's charity this season being MacMillan.

Sunday heralded a trip to Southbourne as Pulborough Men's WSB League team played 18 ends on a tough, artificial green against a team who sit just above Pulborough in Division 1.

Four rinks played in tricky conditions, with rain and the threat of thunderstorms, with just one rink for Pulborough coming away with a solitary league point and the title of Top Rink, which was Malcolm Gray's rink of Christian Bushell, Dave Fuller and Alfie Knight, who scored 2 shots on the final end to draw 13/13.

Matt Ives, Jacob Pells, Trevor Bushell and Ryan Davy were denied a win by just one shot.

Marc Pells winning the target bowls at Pulborough BC

Southwater BC travelled to Isle of Torns in the Mid Sussex League.

Towards the end of the match one team of Vamessa Mellor, Tim Gander , Alan Parker and Neil Jarvis won 22-11

The team of Debbie Coshan, Richard Harris, David Kent and Juith Hitchmnan were down 16-19 and the home side were holding a five-shot led when Judith played her last bowl and moved the jack to clinch a 21-19 win, helping to secure eight points as a result.

In the John Spriggs League against Newick all 10 points were won. Top rink was Mair Williams, Pauline Scott, Andy Coshan and John Borasinski (22-8) with Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (15-9) and Sonia Gordon, Les Gordon, Brian French and Peter Curd (17-12) backing up.