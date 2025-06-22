Pulborough host Brownies for an evening on the green

With the longest day this week Pulborough bowlers certainly believe in using every minute of the day!

The usual Monday evening roll-up was split down the middle this week, with the Pulborough Brownies and their "Owls" taking half the green to have a go at bowls and see how everything works.

Seventeen youngsters were split into three teams with players from the bowls club to look after them and show them the basics, whilst trying to keep them focused for a hour! A few showed genuine promise and are very welcome to come along with their parents to have another go in the future.

With the temperatures climbing, Tuesday saw the first of two Brookes Motors League matches at home against Bognor's Blue team. Two triples played 18 ends in the sunshine, with Pulborough taking both the win and six valuable League points to finish on 44 shots to 28..

Trevor Bushell in action at Pulborough BC

Top rink went to Skip Marc Pells, with Dave Soutar as Lead and Jane Gray as 2 by 23 shots to 13. Steve Meadowcroft's rink of L.A Feldmanis and Jacob Pells took 10 shots in 2 ends to pull ahead on their rink and win by 21 shots to 15.

The next round was against Norfolk, again at Pulborough on Thursday afternoon. Jacob Pell's rink of Sylvia Smith and Jane Gray pulled back from 11/4 down on the 7th end to win by 19 shots to 17, whilst Skip Trevor Bushell, with Jenny MT as Lead and Phil Floyd as 2 led from the start and took top rink with an impressive 22 shots to Norfolk's 14. With another healthy yield of six points and a win Pulborough now sit mid-table, just one point behind Fishbourne on 24 points.

Friday the 20th was the next round of the PC Cup at home to Arundel on 4 rinks. With only the overall score counting towards the result, the Pulborough men pulled out all the stops to either win each rink or keep the scores close and their tactics certainly worked, with just 2 rink wins getting them over the finishing line!

Matt Ives took his team to a 24/16 win, whist Steve Adsett, Alfie Knight, Ryan Davy and Christian Bushell held their opposition on just 2 shots for the whole match, finally hammering it home with a 6 on the final end! The overall score was 82/53 to Pulborough, who will play the Quarter-final against Middleton by July the 31st at home.

Linda Meadowcroft, Adey Stratton and Christian Bushell win the Stratton Cup

An away match in the West Sussex Bowls League against Norfolk on Saturday afternoon yielded 1 rink win, a draw and 3 more League points. Pulborough now sit second in the table in Division 1 of the WSBL, which is a fantastic position to be in for a newly promoted side!

Sunday saw the return of the Cliff Stratton Memorial Cup. 6 triples played 3 games of 7 ends with the winning team of Linda Meadowcroft, Adey Stratton and Christian Bushell finishing on +5 shots, with Trevor Bushell, Dave Soutar and Poppy Pells taking the runners-up slot. The Stratton Cup was presented by Cliff Stratton's Grandson, Kyle.

In County news, the mixed four of Steve Adsett, Matt Ives, Nicola Pells and Jane Gray are through to round 2 of the County Mixed Fours competition, after beating a team from East Preston on Sunday morning and Jane Gray is through to the 4th round of the Ladies County 4 Wood Championship and will now face Catherine Dixon from Midhurst on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday the 24th Pulborough will host their annual Ladies Invitation Triples competition, play begins at 9.30am, spectators are always welcome!