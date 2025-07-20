Pulborough reach semi-finals of PC Cup for second year in a row

First up, after a cancelled match against Horsham, was a three-triple friendly at Cranleigh in Surrey. Always a tough fixture, this year was no exception, with just one Pulborough team coming out on top.

Skip John Brown led his team of Sylvia Smith and Dave Soutar to a 21/18 win, with Malcolm Gray, Poppy Pells and Jane Gray close on their heels, only losing by two shots after a late comeback.

The final score was 54/42 to Cranleigh, which considering the strength in their team, was a good result for Pulborough.

The only home match of the week saw Pulborough taking on Middleton in the quarter-finals of the knock-out PC Cup, which is part of the Men's West Sussex Bowls League.

Four rinks played 18 ends of close bowls, with only the overall score counting towards the win. By halfway the home side were already 25 shots up, largely due to an outstanding performance by Steve Adsett's team on rink five, who were leagues ahead of Middleton and with every team keeping it close,

Middleton couldn't get ahead and lost three out of four rinks, dropping a heavy score of 77/43 to Pulborough. Top rink for Pulborough went to Ray Knight, Ryan Davy, Steve Meadowcroft and Steve Adsett, who scored 14 shots in five ends to win by 24 shots to 10.

Pulborough will now play either East Preston or Crablands in the semi-final before the end of August.

Pulborough travelled to Worthing Pavilion for a 10am start on Sunday. They were greeted by members offering bacon rolls, tea and coffee, which went down a treat.

Four rinks of men took to the green for a WSBL match against the Pavilion Bears and Pulborough took 8/10 league points from under their noses, which will help them climb further up the Division 1 league table.

Top rink went to Matt Ives, Christian Bushell, Ryan Davy and Trevor Bushell by 22-9 after taking the lead on the 10th end and not looking back.

In county news, Jane Gray represented Pulborough at the Ladies County semi-finals at Preston in the two-wood singles, but lost out to Tracy McBride from Burgess Hill by 16-11, but considering it's her first year of entering the competition, there's more to come.

