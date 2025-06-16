Little Common Ramblers 1st XI’s perfect streak continued on Saturday as they dug deep to win by seven runs against Rottingdean in Division 3 East of the Sussex League.

The hosts lost the toss and Jon Meredith chose to bat on a clear sunny afternoon with himself (29) and brother Chris (26) opening up the innings. A solid start saw the brothers take them to 46-1.

Malcolm Johnson (12) and some big hitting from Kaleb Auld (66) and Varun Khullar (60) motored the score up to 216-5. A collapse followed with only another seven runs added to post 223 all out.

Rottingdean started strongly with the overseas Peter Bonar (61) and Sean Campleman (49) doing a lot of the early work. When Jon Meredith took the wicket of Bonar, Rottingdean were 75-2 and looking well positioned. However, wickets then started to fall more regularly.

Kaleb’s remarkable form continued with 4-35 including a vital spell of death bowling that saw three wickets late in the game to swing the game in Ramblers’ favour.

The last over fell to the captain Meredith with the hosts nine down and needing 11 from it. Five dot balls in a row suffocated the match and the team celebrated another vital 30 points.

Elsewhere the Ramblers 2nd XI enjoyed a comfortable 88-run victory against St Peters with Sam Ethatoki taking 5-37 and Paul Feakins hitting 82 off 45 balls.

The 3rd XI enjoyed back-to-back victories hammering Lewes Priory by nine wickets. Jacob Koziel was the pick of the bowlers with his 3-11. Neil Cleave 41* and Charlie Hemsley 37* were not out at the end of the chase.

The 4th XI suffered a big defeat at home to Rye despite Chris Shoesmith's good form with the bat continuing.