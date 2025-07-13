Relaxing week for Norfolk bowlers
First up was Selsey at home and the four triples were shared, two rinks each. Winning rinks for Norfolk were Caroline Longhurst, Mike Johnson, and Dave Simmonds, and also John Rainbow, Bernie Baker, and Suki Ritblat.
In a trip to Aldingbourne, the cauldron was cooled by the generosity of the hosts providing half-time ice creams. Norfolk repaid that splendid gesture by winning two of the three triples. Winning for Norfolk were Mike Johnson, Nick Potter, and Suki Ritblat, and Dave Harris, Bernie Baker, and Jim Raggett.
The third friendly was a trip to Pagham and Norfolk found their rink more difficult than the artificial one at Aldingbourne, losing all four triples.
On the competitive front Norfolk B defeated East Preston B 59:52 in their WSBL Division 3 game. This was mainly due to the rink of Mike Johnson, Richard Kitchen, Peter Hunter, and Vic Turner who won 27:3. The other two rinks lost 18:24 and 14:25.
Vic and Mike had featured in the previous week's game when their rink had defeated East Preston's 26:8. They probably wished they could play East Preston every week.
The other competitive was in the Mixed BML Division 1, where Norfolk Yellows lost both rinks to Pulborough.