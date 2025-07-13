Relaxing week for Norfolk bowlers

It was a comparatively relaxing week for Norfolk with the main menu comprising friendly games.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First up was Selsey at home and the four triples were shared, two rinks each. Winning rinks for Norfolk were Caroline Longhurst, Mike Johnson, and Dave Simmonds, and also John Rainbow, Bernie Baker, and Suki Ritblat.

In a trip to Aldingbourne, the cauldron was cooled by the generosity of the hosts providing half-time ice creams. Norfolk repaid that splendid gesture by winning two of the three triples. Winning for Norfolk were Mike Johnson, Nick Potter, and Suki Ritblat, and Dave Harris, Bernie Baker, and Jim Raggett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third friendly was a trip to Pagham and Norfolk found their rink more difficult than the artificial one at Aldingbourne, losing all four triples.

Tell us your club news.

On the competitive front Norfolk B defeated East Preston B 59:52 in their WSBL Division 3 game. This was mainly due to the rink of Mike Johnson, Richard Kitchen, Peter Hunter, and Vic Turner who won 27:3. The other two rinks lost 18:24 and 14:25.

Vic and Mike had featured in the previous week's game when their rink had defeated East Preston's 26:8. They probably wished they could play East Preston every week.

The other competitive was in the Mixed BML Division 1, where Norfolk Yellows lost both rinks to Pulborough.