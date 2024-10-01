Report from Burgess Hill Runners
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Starting with the ultras, Jamie Goodhead and Mark Nicholls travelled to the Lake District to take on The Lap - a 45 mile trail race around Lake Windermere.
They finished in 11:05:03 and 11:05:05.
Elsewhere in the ultra-round-up, Nicky Callus chose the Chilterns as her location for an epic race, taking on the Chiltern Wonderland 50. The Chiltern 50 is a 50 mile looped race around the beautiful Chiltern countryside. It has 5600ft of climb, and takes in picturesque villages along the way. She completed the course in 12:09:56.
In half marathon results, Andrew Biggs and Mark Santer completed the Spartan Half Marathon in 1:33:58 and 1:37:03 respectively.
And finally in 10ks, Gayle Tyler and Paul Prosser finished the Alf Shrubb 10k in 48:14 and 46:13. And Chris Page finished the East Grinstead 10k in 57:17.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.