Report from Burgess Hill Runners

By Ella Stanbrook
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 08:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A range of races to report on this week, from 10ks to ultra-marathons!

Starting with the ultras, Jamie Goodhead and Mark Nicholls travelled to the Lake District to take on The Lap - a 45 mile trail race around Lake Windermere.

They finished in 11:05:03 and 11:05:05.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the ultra-round-up, Nicky Callus chose the Chilterns as her location for an epic race, taking on the Chiltern Wonderland 50. The Chiltern 50 is a 50 mile looped race around the beautiful Chiltern countryside. It has 5600ft of climb, and takes in picturesque villages along the way. She completed the course in 12:09:56.

Andrew and Mark, Spartan Half MarathonAndrew and Mark, Spartan Half Marathon
Andrew and Mark, Spartan Half Marathon

In half marathon results, Andrew Biggs and Mark Santer completed the Spartan Half Marathon in 1:33:58 and 1:37:03 respectively.

And finally in 10ks, Gayle Tyler and Paul Prosser finished the Alf Shrubb 10k in 48:14 and 46:13. And Chris Page finished the East Grinstead 10k in 57:17.

Related topics:Lake District

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.