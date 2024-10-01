Report from Burgess Hill Runners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A range of races to report on this week, from 10ks to ultra-marathons!

Starting with the ultras, Jamie Goodhead and Mark Nicholls travelled to the Lake District to take on The Lap - a 45 mile trail race around Lake Windermere.

They finished in 11:05:03 and 11:05:05.

Elsewhere in the ultra-round-up, Nicky Callus chose the Chilterns as her location for an epic race, taking on the Chiltern Wonderland 50. The Chiltern 50 is a 50 mile looped race around the beautiful Chiltern countryside. It has 5600ft of climb, and takes in picturesque villages along the way. She completed the course in 12:09:56.

Andrew and Mark, Spartan Half Marathon

In half marathon results, Andrew Biggs and Mark Santer completed the Spartan Half Marathon in 1:33:58 and 1:37:03 respectively.

And finally in 10ks, Gayle Tyler and Paul Prosser finished the Alf Shrubb 10k in 48:14 and 46:13. And Chris Page finished the East Grinstead 10k in 57:17.