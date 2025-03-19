Return to Ultras for Run Wednesdays' Steve

By Trudy Hillman
Contributor
Published 19th Mar 2025, 20:05 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 09:45 BST

Run Wednesdays' ultra runner Steve Offord returned to the sport following a period of injury at the Chester 50-mile contest.

The race, run by the GB Ultras team, links trails along the North Cheshire Way and the Sandstone Trail, taking in Helsby Hill, Delamere Forest and Frodsham.

With a total elevation of over 849m and a cut off time of 17 hours, the race is popular in the ultra calendar. Steve finished the race in an excellent time.

Steve said: "After a spell on the sidelines I was delighted to be involved in another ultra. The weather was great and I finished the total 52 miles in just over 10 hours.”

Steve running the Chester Trailsplaceholder image
Steve running the Chester Trails

If you are interested in completing your first ultra, or would just like to join a bunch of friendly runners who organise trail runs over the beautiful local countryside every week, please check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook page.

