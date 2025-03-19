Run Wednesdays' ultra runner Steve Offord returned to the sport following a period of injury at the Chester 50-mile contest.

The race, run by the GB Ultras team, links trails along the North Cheshire Way and the Sandstone Trail, taking in Helsby Hill, Delamere Forest and Frodsham.

With a total elevation of over 849m and a cut off time of 17 hours, the race is popular in the ultra calendar. Steve finished the race in an excellent time.

Steve said: "After a spell on the sidelines I was delighted to be involved in another ultra. The weather was great and I finished the total 52 miles in just over 10 hours.”

Steve running the Chester Trails

If you are interested in completing your first ultra, or would just like to join a bunch of friendly runners who organise trail runs over the beautiful local countryside every week, please check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook page.