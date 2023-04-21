Ridgewood FC beat favourites Cuckfield Rangers to win Montgomery Cup

Ridgewood celebrate with the Montgomery Cup! | © Mid Sussex FA

Ridgewood, a team from the Championship, beat Premier division opposition Cuckfield 3-0 to win their highest honour in their 400th game.

Under the lights at The Trafalgar Ground in Newhaven, Cuckfield Rangers were favourites, coming from a higher division and having won the prize in the previous three years.

Ridgewood, playing in the competition's final for the first time, had their own history to write.

The game kicked off at full speed; Ridgewood seemed to have the upper hand in the early exchanges, captain Will Read finding the side netting after some lovely footwork.

The pressure continued with a corner which was practically caught by the Rangers centre-back – penalty. Louis Attfield-Davis fired in the first, leaving goalkeeper Aaron Agate rooted to the spot.

The second came again from a corner; with Will Fenner finding himself unmarked at the back post to nod Ridegwood FC 2-0 up.

Straight after the restart, a long throw led to some last ditch defending from Rangers.

A defender clipped Ridgewood striker Aaron Stimson, leading to another penalty. Aaron Walsh slotted home comfortably to the keeper’s left.

With the Ridgewood support in fine voice, the defence and midfield continued to work tirelessly and along with their keeper kept Rangers to a few half chances until the end.

The man of the match award was given to Andrew Davies. He was the Ridgewood centre0back and dominated the game from start to finish.

Captain Read alongside co-manager Robson Ternouth lifted the trophy in its 114th year!

Ridgewood: Co Managers: Josh Imber, Robson Ternouth. Line-up: R Ternouth, J Bilal, D Harris, A Davies (MoM), L Attfield-Davis (Goal), C Geer, L Scott, A Stimson, W Read (C), W Fenner (Goal), S Rogers. Subs:N Payne, A Walsh (Goal), J Lorimer, M Sankey, L Flint.