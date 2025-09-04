Ringmer knocked out of Peter Bentley Cup in testing week

Ringmer AFC lost 4-2 to Jarvis Brook as they exited the SCFL Peter Bentley Cup following a weekend defeat.

Ringmer AFC were knocked out of the SCFL Peter Bentley Cup as an irresistible Jarvis Brook side beat them 4-2 in the Second Round, reports Will Hugall.

Just two weeks on from their previous meeting, Ringmer and Brook once again played out a hard-fought match, which again lost its spark midway through the second half due to a red card.

On this occasion, it was Blues midfielder Jamie Blackford who saw red, with a retaliation to a scuffle in midfield punished by referee Peter Lindsey.

Ringmer AFC have won three, drawn one and lost four of their opening matches in the 2025-26 season.

Before going down to ten men, however, Ringmer had showed much more positive signs compared to their 3-0 weekend defeat to Reigate Priory.

All of this gave reasons for optimism despite the cup exit.

Seeking a response

Following the previous Saturday's defeat to Reigate, Blues manager Tommy Haddon had stated how he wanted a reaction from his squad.

Ringmer suffered a second half sending-off and also lost defender Jacob Ashwood (pictured) to a late injury against Jarvis Brook.

In order to achieve this, he made four changes, with Tyriece Whiteoak and Lucas Sewell combining on the right, while Dan Oliver and Ed Easton returned from slight knocks.

Haddon and his assistant Jon Hart got exactly the response they desired in the opening stages, with a much more intense Ringmer taking the game to their visitors and settling into their rhythm.

Possession was flowing across the backline well, and having bided their time for an opening, the Blues were rewarded in the 9th minute.

A ball down the left found Rhys Taylor in an excellent position, and the winger took full advantage with a perfectly-weighted square pass which Easton blasted home.

The Blues are 10th in the SCFL Division One at the time of writing.

Frustration then came from being stung immediately after going ahead, as Brook levelled the game in the 10th minute.

A scrappy defensive effort failed to clear the ball after an effort from distance, and Brook centre-back Harrison Avery stabbed home from the left of the six-yard box.

The Crowborough-based visitors followed this up in the exact manner of a side that had won four of their previous six matches, and scored their second in the 17th minute.

After an excellent save by Gilly de la Cruz to force a corner, Brook capitalised on more questionable defending as striker Connor Edmunds finished from close range.

Ringmer manager Tommy Haddon will be keen to reverse the team's fortunes with their long trip to Selsey this Saturday.

There were hints of offside on replays, but nothing was given by the officials on the pitch.

Ringmer responded well, however, and enjoyed their best spell of the match in the next 20 minutes.

They began to work out Brook's incessant pressing and remained calm in possession, keeping the ball far better than in the previous meeting a fortnight ago.

A couple of dangerous crosses from Taylor and Whiteoak flashed across the box, and while Will Fenner and Easton could not make contact, they worked extremely hard to force Brook into errors as well.

Altogether, Ringmer were working much more effectively, and were favourites to get back in the tie before too long.

However, a Brook goal in the 40th minute changed the narrative.

An excellent move saw the visitors work the ball down the right and find Edmunds, who held off his marker to turn and blast a shot into the roof of the net.

How's your luck?

Ringmer needed a few more things to fall their way in the second half, and after weathering an early spell of pressure, they again offered plenty of promise.

A change on the right saw George Coleman introduced, and before long, the winger did what he loves to do, skipping clear of a challenge and powering a ball into the box.

Fenner latched onto the pass and side-footed a canny finish past debutant goalkeeper Ford Robertshaw, with the deficit narrowed to 3-2.

Again, though, Brook would hit the Blues straight after.

Just a minute after Ringmer's goal, Jimmy Hoy made it 4-2 with a smart finish from another well-worked move.

Topping it all off, another minute later, Blackford was sent off.

It was a show of frustration, both with Brook's persistence and the officiating, but it came at the worst possible time and ended the tie as a contest.

Ringmer made changes, but these were mainly to keep players fresh as it quickly became clear they would not get back into the game.

De la Cruz did superbly to keep out a few more Brook attempts, while his defenders also contributed a couple of goal-line clearances.

Brook knew the job was done by this point, though, and eventually eased to their place in the Third Round with a second win at the CCG in as many weeks.

Next Match

Ringmer head to the road this weekend as they make the long journey to Selsey.

Kick-off is at 3pm this Saturday, 6 September, at the High Street Ground.

To view manager Tommy Haddon's post-match interview, click here: https://x.com/RingmerAFC/status/1963007555351019547?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

To view a full album of match photos, click here: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCsWts